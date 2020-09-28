X

Falcons activate Miller from suspended list

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) works with Jordan Miller (28) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake (13) during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: AP

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons cornerback Jordan Miller, who was suspended four games for using performing enhancing drugs, was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday.

Cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr., cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Edmond Robinson, per 2020 roster rules, returned to the practice squad from the active roster.

Miller, who was a fifth-round pick from Washington, played in 10 games last season.

