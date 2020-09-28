Falcons activate Miller from suspended list

Falcons cornerback Jordan Miller, who was suspended four games for using performing enhancing drugs, was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday.
Cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr., cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Edmond Robinson, per 2020 roster rules, returned to the practice squad from the active roster.
Miller, who was a fifth-round pick from Washington, played in 10 games last season.
-
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com