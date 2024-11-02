Falcons activate Drew Dalman for Sunday, Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott out of game

FLOWERY BRANCH — Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, the team’s second-leading rusher, is out because of “disciplinary” reasons for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Running back Dalvin Cook was elevated from the practice squad. Rico Dowdle is the Cowboys’ leading rusher with 59 carries for 246 yards. Elliott has scored two of the Cowboys’ three rushing touchdowns this season.

Cook, a former four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings, is trying to revive his career. He has played one game this season and has rushed six times for 12 yards. The Cowboys have averaged 74.1 yards rushing per game, last in the NFL.