Falcons’ 3 key players to watch for 2020 season

Fowler, who was taken third overall in the 2015 draft, had a breakthrough season in 2019 and finished with 11.5 sacks.

“My mentality is to be one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, one of the best linebackers,” Fowler said. "Last year was my first year. I’m just scratching the surface, to be honest.

“I’m coming with a different mentality. I’m out here to prove something, and I know the team is trying to prove something, too.”

The Falcons signed Fowler to a three-year contact that included $29 million guaranteed. To go with his sacks, Fowler had a quarterback pressure rate that ranked 20th among NFL edge defenders, according to Pro Football Focus. Beasley, who signed with the Titans, ranked just 37th in pressure rate among edge defenders in his big 2016 season.

PFF warns that a high percentage of Fowler’s pressures were “clean ups” after a teammate affected the quarterback. It notes that Fowler benefited from playing alongside Aaron Donald, the NFL’s best interior pass-rusher.

“I’ve got a lot to prove, and I’m just ready to show what I can do,” Fowler said.

Fowler will play alongside Jarrett, who’s also a very fine interior pass rusher.

“I’m excited to get out there and work with him,” Jarrett said. “He’s a guy who’s got better every year that he’s been in the league. I feel like it’s going to continue to happen for him. He’s going to continue to ascend into being a better player and become a dominant player.”

HAYDEN HURST, tight end

With Falcons wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on the field, tight end Hayden Hurst should have a lot of one-on-one matchups. Quarterback Matt Ryan has shown that he will throw it to the open receiver, and he makes sure that the tight end gets a lot of work.

Hurst and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter discussed his speed to get up the seam of zone defenses.

“With the way that Matt throws the ball, I’m able to use my size to box those guys out and make those big-boy catches,” said Hurst, a former first-round draft pick. “I’ve been doing that since college really well. I did it in Baltimore a little bit. But I think that’s one of the things I will do really well this year.”

Hurst, who was acquired by the Falcons in a trade with the Ravens this offseason, is replacing tight end Austin Hooper, who left for Cleveland in free agency. Hooper was productive and had a career-high 787 yards receiving and six touchdowns while missing three games because of injury in 2019.

The Falcons don’t think they’ll miss a beat with Hurst in the lineup.

“He’s got a really-big catch radius where he can go up and grab it,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “Those are things, with his speed, he’s really good at running vertical routes.”

KEANU NEAL, strong safety

If hard-hitting safety Keanu Neal can make it all the way back from a ruptured Achilles, the defense will take on a whole new persona for the 2020 season.

Neal is trying to make it back from his second consecutive season-ending injury. His weight is down from 225 to 212 pounds. The leaner Neal believes he can make it back.

“I slimmed down for a reason just so that I can move better,” Neal said. “Kind of get back to my rookie weight. So, it’s been working out really well.”

Last offseason, Neal battled back from major knee surgery. Everything was moving along just fine until the third game of the season, when he ruptured his Achilles against the Colts.

In 2017, Neal’s last healthy season, he went to the Pro Bowl. If he can make it all the way back, the Falcons' defense would improve dramatically.

“If No. 22, Mr. Neal, stays healthy ... that defense is improved a great deal,” said Gil Brandt, a former NFL executive and a Pro Football Hall of Fame member.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com