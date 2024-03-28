Ex-Georgia, Cedar Grove standout Justin Shaffer released by the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Justin Shaffer, a former Georgia Bulldogs and Cedar Grove High standout, was released by the Falcons on Thursday.

Shaffer, who played in 51 games at Georgia, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2022 NFL draft. A 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard who’ll turn 26 in June, Shaffer was the first player from Georgia drafted by the Falcons since Akeem Dent in 2011 (third round).

A former All-SEC second-team player, Shaffer couldn’t crack the Falcons’ interior offensive line rotation. He was surpassed by Ryan Neuzil, an undrafted free agent from Appalachian State, free agent Kyle Hinton and Jovaughn Gwyn, who was drafted in the seventh round out of South Carolina in the 2023 draft.