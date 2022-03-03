Hamburger icon
Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jamaree Salyer happy to be back in Indianapolis

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Former UGA offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer discusses his development as a player while meeting with the media at the NFL scouting combine.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was ready for his workout and drills at the NFL scouting combine.

“It’s a blessing to be here,” Salyer said Thursday. “For me, it’s like nostalgia being back here in Indy. ... I’m excited for the moment. Excited for the opportunity. I envisioned this day for a long time as a kid. I didn’t really understand what it would be like, but I’m glad to be here.”

The Bulldogs won their national championship here in January.

Salyer has interviewed with several teams.

“When they show you a play real fast, you have to be able to recall it,” Salyer said. “That’s one of the things that makes me special: my ability to recall plays, understand schemes. I enjoy that part of the game. I feel like I’m a very heady player, a very knowledgeable player. And that speaks to my versatility as well.”

He’s met with the Steelers, Cardinals, Bengals.

