Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jamaree Salyer happy to be back in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was ready for his workout and drills at the NFL scouting combine.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” Salyer said Thursday. “For me, it’s like nostalgia being back here in Indy. ... I’m excited for the moment. Excited for the opportunity. I envisioned this day for a long time as a kid. I didn’t really understand what it would be like, but I’m glad to be here.”
The Bulldogs won their national championship here in January.
Salyer has interviewed with several teams.
“When they show you a play real fast, you have to be able to recall it,” Salyer said. “That’s one of the things that makes me special: my ability to recall plays, understand schemes. I enjoy that part of the game. I feel like I’m a very heady player, a very knowledgeable player. And that speaks to my versatility as well.”
He’s met with the Steelers, Cardinals, Bengals.
The AJC at the NFL scouting combine
» Cade Mays has no regrets after transferring from Georgia
» Ex-Falcon Ricardo Allen joins Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff
» Quarterback Malik Willis just wants to score points in the NFL
» Cedar Grove grad Jelani Woods finds home after move to tight end
» Connor Heyward watching videos of his dad, Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward
» Drake London’s size, versatility make him ‘exceptional’ prospect
» Terry Fontenot addresses Falcons’ decision to release Fowler, Gono
» With Ryan Pace, Falcons have three ex-general managers in personnel department
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on the Georgia Bulldogs at the NFL combine
» Receiver-needy Falcons meet with top names at NFL scouting combine
» Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ve got a lot of needs’
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot: ‘Working to build a championship roster one player at a time’
» Poll: Which UGA player will be first selected in NFL draft
» A look at the 38 local players invited to the NFL scouting combine
» Georgia could have four first-rounders as NFL scouting combine set to open
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author