X

Everything you need to know to bet on the Falcons

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks meet on the field after the Atlanta Falcons win at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, GA. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks meet on the field after the Atlanta Falcons win at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, GA. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons | 45 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons have 50-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to BetOnline.ag.

More people -- 57% to 43% -- are taking over 7.5 wins for Dirty Birds.

Also, Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 33-to-1 to win coach of the year, linebacker Deion Jones is 50-to-1 to win the defensive player of the year awards, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dante Fowler are 100-to-1 to win the defensive player of the year award.

Also, strong safety Keanu Neal is 66-to-1 to win the comeback player of the year.

Here’s laundry list of the odds on the Falcons for the 2020 season by BetOnline.ag.

Falcons

Super Bowl

50/1

Conference Winner

33/1

Division Winner

9/1

Most Overall Wins

50/1

Division Final Standings

1st 9/1

2nd 13/4

3rd 3/2

4th 7/4

Regular Season Wins

Over/Under 7.5

NFL Totals (Public Action Alphabetically)

Falcons 7.5 Over 57%

Under 43%

Odds to Make Playoffs

Yes +210 (21/10)

No -250 (2/5)

MVP Odds

Matt Ryan 33/1

Julio Jones 100/1

Todd Gurley 100/1

Most Passing Yards

Matt Ryan 8/1

Rushing Leader

Todd Gurley 22/1

Receiving Leader

Julio Jones 12/1

Calvin Ridley 25/1

Defensive Player of the Year

Deion Jones 50/1

Dante Fowler Jr 100/1

Grady Jarrett 100/1

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Marlon Davidson 40/1

A.J. Terrell 40/1

Coach of the Year

Dan Quinn 33/1

Matt Ryan - Total Passing Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 4552.5

Matt Ryan - Total TD Passes in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 28.5

Matt Ryan - Total Interceptions in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 13.5

Todd Gurley - Total Rushing Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 824.5

Todd Gurley - Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 350.5

Todd Gurley - Total Rushing & Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 9.5

How many games will Todd Gurley miss in the 2020 Regular Season?

Over/Under 1.5

Julio Jones - Total Receptions in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 100.5

Julio Jones - Total Receiving yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 1350.5

Julio Jones - Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 6.5

Calvin Ridley - Total Receiving yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 1019.5

Calvin Ridley - Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 7.5

Hayden Hurst- Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 649.5

Hayden Hurst- Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 4.5

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs 6/1

Baltimore Ravens 13/2

New Orleans Saints 10/1

San Francisco 49ers 10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1

Dallas Cowboys 14/1

Seattle Seahawks 16/1

Indianapolis Colts 20/1

New England Patriots 22/1

Philadelphia Eagles 22/1

Buffalo Bills 25/1

Green Bay Packers 25/1

Minnesota Vikings 25/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25/1

Tennessee Titans 33/1

Cleveland Browns 40/1

Arizona Cardinals 50/1

Falcons 50/1

Chicago Bears 50/1

Denver Broncos 50/1

Los Angeles Chargers 50/1

Los Angeles Rams 60/1

Detroit Lions 66/1

Houston Texans 70/1

Las Vegas Raiders 80/1

New York Giants 100/1

New York Jets 125/1

Carolina Panthers 150/1

Cincinnati Bengals 150/1

Miami Dolphins 150/1

Washington 250/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 300/1

Conference Futures

Odds to Win the NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers 5/1

New Orleans Saints 11/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6/1

Dallas Cowboys 13/2

Seattle Seahawks 15/2

Philadelphia Eagles 12/1

Green Bay Packers 14/1

Minnesota Vikings 16/1

Arizona Cardinals 25/1

Chicago Bears 25/1

Los Angeles Rams 28/1

Falcons 33/1

Detroit Lions 33/1

New York Giants 50/1

Carolina Panthers 80/1

Washington 100/1

Division Futures

Odds to Win NFC South

New Orleans Saints 5/6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7/5

Falcons 9/1

Carolina Panthers 20/1

Awards Odds

2020 Regular Season MVP

Patrick Mahomes 5/1

Lamar Jackson 10/1

Dak Prescott 12/1

Tom Brady 12/1

Kyler Murray 14/1

Russell Wilson 14/1

Josh Allen (QB) 20/1

Matthew Stafford 20/1

Aaron Rodgers 22/1

Cam Newton 25/1

Carson Wentz 25/1

Deshaun Watson 25/1

Drew Brees 25/1

Drew Lock 25/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 28/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Ben Roethlisberger 33/1

Christian McCaffrey 33/1

Matt Ryan 33/1

Philip Rivers 40/1

Derrick Henry 50/1

Jarrett Stidham 50/1

Kirk Cousins 50/1

Saquon Barkley 50/1

Jared Goff 60/1

Dalvin Cook 66/1

Daniel Jones 66/1

Joe Burrow 66/1

Michael Thomas 66/1

Nick Chubb 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Ezekiel Elliott 75/1

Ryan Tannehill 80/1

Sam Darnold 80/1

Aaron Donald 100/1

Alvin Kamara 100/1

Dwayne Haskins 100/1

Gardner Minshew 100/1

J.J. Watt 100/1

Jameis Winston 100/1

Julio Jones 100/1

Justin Herbert 100/1

Mitch Trubisky 100/1

Nick Bosa 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Todd Gurley 100/1

Odell Beckham Jr. 125/1

T.J. Watt 125/1

Jacoby Brissett 150/1

Taysom HIll 200/1

Offensive Player of the Year 2020

Patrick Mahomes 6/1

Lamar Jackson 9/1

Russell Wilson 12/1

Christian McCafferey 14/1

Saquon Barkley 14/1

Michael Thomas 16/1

Derrick Henry 18/1

Deshaun Watson 18/1

Dalvin Cook 20/1

Ezekiel Elliott 20/1

Kyler Murray 20/1

Aaron Jones 25/1

Nick Chubb 28/1

Tom Brady 28/1

Aaron Rodgers 30/1

Dak Prescott 30/1

DeAndre Hopkins 30/1

Carson Wentz 33/1

Chris Godwin 33/1

Josh Jacobs 33/1

Julio Jones 33/1

Cam Newton 40/1

Drew Brees 40/1

Travis Kelce 40/1

Alvin Kamara 50/1

Amari Cooper 50/1

Joe Burrow 50/1

Matt Ryan 50/1

Matthew Stafford 50/1

Mike Evans 50/1

Odell Beckham Jr 50/1

Baker Mayfield 60/1

Davante Adams 60/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 60/1

Josh Allen 60/1

Tyreek Hill 60/1

Ben Roethlisberger 66/1

Cooper Kupp 66/1

Kenyan Drake 66/1

Kirk Cousins 66/1

Mark Ingram 66/1

Marlon Mack 66/1

Ryan Tannehill 66/1

Stefon Diggs 66/1

Todd Gurley 66/1

Le’Veon Bell 75/1

Raheem Mostert 75/1

Zach Ertz 75/1

AJ Green 80/1

Julian Edelman 80/1

Sam Darnold 80/1

Sony Michel 80/1

Nick Foles 100/1

Tua Tagovailoa 100/1

2020 Defensive Player of the Year

Aaron Donald 8/1

Nick Bosa 9/1

Myles Garrett 10/1

J.J Watt 12/1

Khalil Mack 12/1

TJ Watt 14/1

Chandler Jones 18/1

Jamal Adams 20/1

Joey Bosa 20/1

Stephon Gilmore 20/1

Von Miller 20/1

Danielle Hunter 25/1

Tre’Davious White 25/1

Chase Young 28/1

Darius Leonard 28/1

Demarcus Lawrence 30/1

Jadeveon Clowney 30/1

Jalen Ramsey 33/1

Minkah Fitzpatrick 33/1

Shaquil Barrett 33/1

Bobby Wagner 35/1

Bradley Chubb 40/1

Cameron Jordan 40/1

Tyrann Mathieu 40/1

Za`Darius Smith 40/1

Byron Jones 50/1

Calais Campbell 50/1

Chris Jones 50/1

DeForest Buckner 50/1

Deion Jones 50/1

Jaylon Smith 50/1

Preston Smith 50/1

Richard Sherman 60/1

Eric Kendricks 66/1

Leighton Vander Esch 66/1

Marcus Davenport 66/1

Marcus Peters 66/1

Marshon Lattimore 66/1

Melvin Ingram 66/1

Aldon Smith 75/1

Trey Flowers 75/1

Yannick Ngakoue 80/1

Arik Armstead 100/1

Brandon Graham 100/1

Dante Fowler 100/1

Ed Oliver 100/1

Everson Griffen 100/1

Fletcher Cox 100/1

Grady Jarrett 100/1

Justin Houston 100/1

Kevin Byard 100/1

Leonard Williams 100/1

Vita Vea 100/1

Akiem Hicks 150/1

Anthony Barr 150/1

Clelin Ferrell 150/1

Darius Slay 150/1

Dee Ford 150/1

Devin Bush 150/1

Devin McCourty 150/1

Dexter Lawrence 150/1

Frank Clark 150/1

Geno Atkins 150/1

Harrison Smith 150/1

Isaiah Simmons 150/1

Jamie Collins 150/1

Josh Allen 150/1

Landon Collins 150/1

Maxx Crosby 150/1

Quinnen Williams 150/1

Cameron Heyward 200/1

Christian Wilkins 200/1

Jabrill Peppers 200/1

Malcolm Jenkins 200/1

Quinton Dunbar 200/1

Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Chase Young 2/1

Isaiah Simmons 5/1

Patrick Queen 12/1

A.J. Epenesa 20/1

Derrick Brown 20/1

Jeff Okudah 20/1

Kenneth Murray 22/1

Akeem Davis-Gaither 25/1

Antoine Winfield Jr. 25/1

Javon Kinlaw 25/1

Julian Okwara 25/1

Kristian Fulton 25/1

Trevon Diggs 25/1

Jordyn Brooks 28/1

Ashtyn Davis 33/1

CJ Henderson 33/1

Damon Arnette 33/1

Jaylon Johnson 33/1

Josh Uche 33/1

K’Lavon Chaisson 33/1

Troy Dye 33/1

Willie Gay Jr. 33/1

Xavier McKinney 33/1

Zack Baun 33/1

A.J. Terrell 40/1

Darrell Taylor 40/1

Geno Stone 40/1

Jordan Elliot 40/1

Logan Wilson 40/1

Malik Harrison 40/1

Marlon Davidson 40/1

Terrell Lewis 40/1

Davion Taylor 50/1

Kenny Willekes 50/1

Kyle Dugger 50/1

Yetur Gross-Matos 50/1

Bradlee Anae 60/1

Bryce Hall 60/1

Jeff Gladney 60/1

Ross Blacklock 60/1

Terrell Burgess 60/1

Anfernee Jennings 66/1

Cam Brown 66/1

Nevilled Gallimore 66/1

Cameron Dantzler 75/1

Justin Madubuike 75/1

K’Von Wallace 75/1

Trevis Gipson 80/1

Davon Hamilton 100/1

Julian Blackmon 100/1

Markus Bailey 100/1

Raekwon Davis 100/1

Troy Pride Jr. 100/1

Alohi Gilman 150/1

David Woodward 150/1

AP Coach of the Year 2020

Bill Belichick 10/1

Frank Reich 12/1

Kevin Stefanski 12/1

Kliff Kingsbury 12/1

Mike McCarthy 14/1

Bruce Arians 16/1

Andy Reid 18/1

Sean McDermott 18/1

Brian Flores 20/1

John Harbaugh 20/1

Ron Rivera 20/1

Kyle Shanahan 22/1

Mike Vrabel 25/1

Vic Fangio 25/1

Doug Pederson 28/1

Mike Tomlin 28/1

Mike Zimmer 28/1

Pete Carroll 28/1

Anthony Lynn 33/1

Dan Quinn 33/1

Matt LaFleur 33/1

Matt Nagy 33/1

Matt Patricia 33/1

Matt Rhule 33/1

Sean McVay 33/1

Sean Payton 33/1

Adam Gase 40/1

Jon Gruden 40/1

Zak Taylor 40/1

Joe Judge 50/1

Bill O’Brien 66/1

Doug Marrone 66/1

NFL 2020 Comeback Player Of The Year

Alex Smith 3/1

Cam Newton 4/1

Ben Roethlisberger 5/1

Matthew Stafford 6/1

Rob Gronkowski 7/1

AJ Green 10/1

JJ Watt 10/1

Nick Foles 14/1

Baker Mayfield 16/1

Aldon Smith 18/1

Myles Garrett 20/1

Antonio Brown 25/1

Derwin James 25/1

Andy Dalton 33/1

DeSean Jackson 33/1

Joe Flacco 40/1

CJ Mosley 50/1

Jordan Reed 50/1

Akiem Hicks 66/1

Alshon Jeffrey 66/1

Bradley Chubb 66/1

Keanu Neal 66/1

Kwon Alexander 66/1

Malcolm Butler 66/1

Stephen Gostowksi 66/1

Lamar Miller 80/1

Trent Williams 80/1

TY Hilton 80/1

Xavien Howard 80/1

Eli Manning 100/1

Josh Rosen 100/1

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.