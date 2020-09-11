Everything you need to know to bet on the Falcons

The Falcons have 50-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to BetOnline.ag.
More people -- 57% to 43% -- are taking over 7.5 wins for Dirty Birds.
Also, Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 33-to-1 to win coach of the year, linebacker Deion Jones is 50-to-1 to win the defensive player of the year awards, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dante Fowler are 100-to-1 to win the defensive player of the year award.
Also, strong safety Keanu Neal is 66-to-1 to win the comeback player of the year.
Here’s laundry list of the odds on the Falcons for the 2020 season by BetOnline.ag.
Falcons
Super Bowl
50/1
Conference Winner
33/1
Division Winner
9/1
Most Overall Wins
50/1
Division Final Standings
1st 9/1
2nd 13/4
3rd 3/2
4th 7/4
Regular Season Wins
Over/Under 7.5
NFL Totals (Public Action Alphabetically)
Falcons 7.5 Over 57%
Under 43%
Odds to Make Playoffs
Yes +210 (21/10)
No -250 (2/5)
MVP Odds
Matt Ryan 33/1
Julio Jones 100/1
Todd Gurley 100/1
Most Passing Yards
Matt Ryan 8/1
Rushing Leader
Todd Gurley 22/1
Receiving Leader
Julio Jones 12/1
Calvin Ridley 25/1
Defensive Player of the Year
Deion Jones 50/1
Dante Fowler Jr 100/1
Grady Jarrett 100/1
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Marlon Davidson 40/1
A.J. Terrell 40/1
Coach of the Year
Dan Quinn 33/1
Matt Ryan - Total Passing Yards in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 4552.5
Matt Ryan - Total TD Passes in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 28.5
Matt Ryan - Total Interceptions in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 13.5
Todd Gurley - Total Rushing Yards in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 824.5
Todd Gurley - Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 350.5
Todd Gurley - Total Rushing & Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 9.5
How many games will Todd Gurley miss in the 2020 Regular Season?
Over/Under 1.5
Julio Jones - Total Receptions in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 100.5
Julio Jones - Total Receiving yards in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 1350.5
Julio Jones - Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 6.5
Calvin Ridley - Total Receiving yards in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 1019.5
Calvin Ridley - Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 7.5
Hayden Hurst- Total Receiving Yards in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 649.5
Hayden Hurst- Total Receiving TD’s in the 2020 Regular Season
Over/Under 4.5
Odds to Win Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs 6/1
Baltimore Ravens 13/2
New Orleans Saints 10/1
San Francisco 49ers 10/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1
Dallas Cowboys 14/1
Seattle Seahawks 16/1
Indianapolis Colts 20/1
New England Patriots 22/1
Philadelphia Eagles 22/1
Buffalo Bills 25/1
Green Bay Packers 25/1
Minnesota Vikings 25/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 25/1
Tennessee Titans 33/1
Cleveland Browns 40/1
Arizona Cardinals 50/1
Falcons 50/1
Chicago Bears 50/1
Denver Broncos 50/1
Los Angeles Chargers 50/1
Los Angeles Rams 60/1
Detroit Lions 66/1
Houston Texans 70/1
Las Vegas Raiders 80/1
New York Giants 100/1
New York Jets 125/1
Carolina Panthers 150/1
Cincinnati Bengals 150/1
Miami Dolphins 150/1
Washington 250/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 300/1
Conference Futures
Odds to Win the NFC Championship
San Francisco 49ers 5/1
New Orleans Saints 11/2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6/1
Dallas Cowboys 13/2
Seattle Seahawks 15/2
Philadelphia Eagles 12/1
Green Bay Packers 14/1
Minnesota Vikings 16/1
Arizona Cardinals 25/1
Chicago Bears 25/1
Los Angeles Rams 28/1
Falcons 33/1
Detroit Lions 33/1
New York Giants 50/1
Carolina Panthers 80/1
Washington 100/1
Division Futures
Odds to Win NFC South
New Orleans Saints 5/6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7/5
Falcons 9/1
Carolina Panthers 20/1
Awards Odds
2020 Regular Season MVP
Patrick Mahomes 5/1
Lamar Jackson 10/1
Dak Prescott 12/1
Tom Brady 12/1
Kyler Murray 14/1
Russell Wilson 14/1
Josh Allen (QB) 20/1
Matthew Stafford 20/1
Aaron Rodgers 22/1
Cam Newton 25/1
Carson Wentz 25/1
Deshaun Watson 25/1
Drew Brees 25/1
Drew Lock 25/1
Jimmy Garoppolo 28/1
Baker Mayfield 33/1
Ben Roethlisberger 33/1
Christian McCaffrey 33/1
Matt Ryan 33/1
Philip Rivers 40/1
Derrick Henry 50/1
Jarrett Stidham 50/1
Kirk Cousins 50/1
Saquon Barkley 50/1
Jared Goff 60/1
Dalvin Cook 66/1
Daniel Jones 66/1
Joe Burrow 66/1
Michael Thomas 66/1
Nick Chubb 66/1
Tua Tagovailoa 66/1
Ezekiel Elliott 75/1
Ryan Tannehill 80/1
Sam Darnold 80/1
Aaron Donald 100/1
Alvin Kamara 100/1
Dwayne Haskins 100/1
Gardner Minshew 100/1
J.J. Watt 100/1
Jameis Winston 100/1
Julio Jones 100/1
Justin Herbert 100/1
Mitch Trubisky 100/1
Nick Bosa 100/1
Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1
Todd Gurley 100/1
Odell Beckham Jr. 125/1
T.J. Watt 125/1
Jacoby Brissett 150/1
Taysom HIll 200/1
Offensive Player of the Year 2020
Patrick Mahomes 6/1
Lamar Jackson 9/1
Russell Wilson 12/1
Christian McCafferey 14/1
Saquon Barkley 14/1
Michael Thomas 16/1
Derrick Henry 18/1
Deshaun Watson 18/1
Dalvin Cook 20/1
Ezekiel Elliott 20/1
Kyler Murray 20/1
Aaron Jones 25/1
Nick Chubb 28/1
Tom Brady 28/1
Aaron Rodgers 30/1
Dak Prescott 30/1
DeAndre Hopkins 30/1
Carson Wentz 33/1
Chris Godwin 33/1
Josh Jacobs 33/1
Julio Jones 33/1
Cam Newton 40/1
Drew Brees 40/1
Travis Kelce 40/1
Alvin Kamara 50/1
Amari Cooper 50/1
Joe Burrow 50/1
Matt Ryan 50/1
Matthew Stafford 50/1
Mike Evans 50/1
Odell Beckham Jr 50/1
Baker Mayfield 60/1
Davante Adams 60/1
Jimmy Garoppolo 60/1
Josh Allen 60/1
Tyreek Hill 60/1
Ben Roethlisberger 66/1
Cooper Kupp 66/1
Kenyan Drake 66/1
Kirk Cousins 66/1
Mark Ingram 66/1
Marlon Mack 66/1
Ryan Tannehill 66/1
Stefon Diggs 66/1
Todd Gurley 66/1
Le’Veon Bell 75/1
Raheem Mostert 75/1
Zach Ertz 75/1
AJ Green 80/1
Julian Edelman 80/1
Sam Darnold 80/1
Sony Michel 80/1
Nick Foles 100/1
Tua Tagovailoa 100/1
2020 Defensive Player of the Year
Aaron Donald 8/1
Nick Bosa 9/1
Myles Garrett 10/1
J.J Watt 12/1
Khalil Mack 12/1
TJ Watt 14/1
Chandler Jones 18/1
Jamal Adams 20/1
Joey Bosa 20/1
Stephon Gilmore 20/1
Von Miller 20/1
Danielle Hunter 25/1
Tre’Davious White 25/1
Chase Young 28/1
Darius Leonard 28/1
Demarcus Lawrence 30/1
Jadeveon Clowney 30/1
Jalen Ramsey 33/1
Minkah Fitzpatrick 33/1
Shaquil Barrett 33/1
Bobby Wagner 35/1
Bradley Chubb 40/1
Cameron Jordan 40/1
Tyrann Mathieu 40/1
Za`Darius Smith 40/1
Byron Jones 50/1
Calais Campbell 50/1
Chris Jones 50/1
DeForest Buckner 50/1
Deion Jones 50/1
Jaylon Smith 50/1
Preston Smith 50/1
Richard Sherman 60/1
Eric Kendricks 66/1
Leighton Vander Esch 66/1
Marcus Davenport 66/1
Marcus Peters 66/1
Marshon Lattimore 66/1
Melvin Ingram 66/1
Aldon Smith 75/1
Trey Flowers 75/1
Yannick Ngakoue 80/1
Arik Armstead 100/1
Brandon Graham 100/1
Dante Fowler 100/1
Ed Oliver 100/1
Everson Griffen 100/1
Fletcher Cox 100/1
Grady Jarrett 100/1
Justin Houston 100/1
Kevin Byard 100/1
Leonard Williams 100/1
Vita Vea 100/1
Akiem Hicks 150/1
Anthony Barr 150/1
Clelin Ferrell 150/1
Darius Slay 150/1
Dee Ford 150/1
Devin Bush 150/1
Devin McCourty 150/1
Dexter Lawrence 150/1
Frank Clark 150/1
Geno Atkins 150/1
Harrison Smith 150/1
Isaiah Simmons 150/1
Jamie Collins 150/1
Josh Allen 150/1
Landon Collins 150/1
Maxx Crosby 150/1
Quinnen Williams 150/1
Cameron Heyward 200/1
Christian Wilkins 200/1
Jabrill Peppers 200/1
Malcolm Jenkins 200/1
Quinton Dunbar 200/1
Defensive Rookie Of The Year
Chase Young 2/1
Isaiah Simmons 5/1
Patrick Queen 12/1
A.J. Epenesa 20/1
Derrick Brown 20/1
Jeff Okudah 20/1
Kenneth Murray 22/1
Akeem Davis-Gaither 25/1
Antoine Winfield Jr. 25/1
Javon Kinlaw 25/1
Julian Okwara 25/1
Kristian Fulton 25/1
Trevon Diggs 25/1
Jordyn Brooks 28/1
Ashtyn Davis 33/1
CJ Henderson 33/1
Damon Arnette 33/1
Jaylon Johnson 33/1
Josh Uche 33/1
K’Lavon Chaisson 33/1
Troy Dye 33/1
Willie Gay Jr. 33/1
Xavier McKinney 33/1
Zack Baun 33/1
A.J. Terrell 40/1
Darrell Taylor 40/1
Geno Stone 40/1
Jordan Elliot 40/1
Logan Wilson 40/1
Malik Harrison 40/1
Marlon Davidson 40/1
Terrell Lewis 40/1
Davion Taylor 50/1
Kenny Willekes 50/1
Kyle Dugger 50/1
Yetur Gross-Matos 50/1
Bradlee Anae 60/1
Bryce Hall 60/1
Jeff Gladney 60/1
Ross Blacklock 60/1
Terrell Burgess 60/1
Anfernee Jennings 66/1
Cam Brown 66/1
Nevilled Gallimore 66/1
Cameron Dantzler 75/1
Justin Madubuike 75/1
K’Von Wallace 75/1
Trevis Gipson 80/1
Davon Hamilton 100/1
Julian Blackmon 100/1
Markus Bailey 100/1
Raekwon Davis 100/1
Troy Pride Jr. 100/1
Alohi Gilman 150/1
David Woodward 150/1
AP Coach of the Year 2020
Bill Belichick 10/1
Frank Reich 12/1
Kevin Stefanski 12/1
Kliff Kingsbury 12/1
Mike McCarthy 14/1
Bruce Arians 16/1
Andy Reid 18/1
Sean McDermott 18/1
Brian Flores 20/1
John Harbaugh 20/1
Ron Rivera 20/1
Kyle Shanahan 22/1
Mike Vrabel 25/1
Vic Fangio 25/1
Doug Pederson 28/1
Mike Tomlin 28/1
Mike Zimmer 28/1
Pete Carroll 28/1
Anthony Lynn 33/1
Dan Quinn 33/1
Matt LaFleur 33/1
Matt Nagy 33/1
Matt Patricia 33/1
Matt Rhule 33/1
Sean McVay 33/1
Sean Payton 33/1
Adam Gase 40/1
Jon Gruden 40/1
Zak Taylor 40/1
Joe Judge 50/1
Bill O’Brien 66/1
Doug Marrone 66/1
NFL 2020 Comeback Player Of The Year
Alex Smith 3/1
Cam Newton 4/1
Ben Roethlisberger 5/1
Matthew Stafford 6/1
Rob Gronkowski 7/1
AJ Green 10/1
JJ Watt 10/1
Nick Foles 14/1
Baker Mayfield 16/1
Aldon Smith 18/1
Myles Garrett 20/1
Antonio Brown 25/1
Derwin James 25/1
Andy Dalton 33/1
DeSean Jackson 33/1
Joe Flacco 40/1
CJ Mosley 50/1
Jordan Reed 50/1
Akiem Hicks 66/1
Alshon Jeffrey 66/1
Bradley Chubb 66/1
Keanu Neal 66/1
Kwon Alexander 66/1
Malcolm Butler 66/1
Stephen Gostowksi 66/1
Lamar Miller 80/1
Trent Williams 80/1
TY Hilton 80/1
Xavien Howard 80/1
Eli Manning 100/1
Josh Rosen 100/1
