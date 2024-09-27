Early control of the NFC South is up for grabs Sunday

“We have a three-week stretch of division games that we have to win, must win,” Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. “This is a division game, so the energy is already high. The rivalry game its (even) higher. We want to secure that, it’s here at home, make sure that we’re doing what we are supposed to do to stay on track.”

The Falcons remember that the Saints ran the score up on them in a 48-17 loss in the regular-season finale.

“The intensity is definitely high this week,” Robinson said.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom said, “You take that stuff personally. I know that we have staff changes and personnel changes and everything. But, yeah, no, that’s still there. I know they have personnel changes as well. But … it’s a rivalry for a reason.”

The Bucs and Saints have started 2-1. The Panthers, who handed the ball over to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to replace Bryce Young, are 1-2. The Bucs host the Eagles (2-1) at 1 p.m.

“You can also talk about how NFC South games sort of count a little more because the goal is to win the South and be able to host a playoff game,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “So, you know, that has value. Then you talk about the Saints being a rival, and so you certainly feel like all these games here now approaching do have that added weight.”