Drake London being held out of Falcons’ final exhibition game Saturday

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London runs ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during the first half of a game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Falcons wide receiver Drake London, the eighth player taken in the NFL draft this year, will not play against the Jaguars in the exhibition finale Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

London played five plays in the exhibition opener against Detroit on Aug. 12. He caught a pass for 24 yards and was hit on his left knee. He has not practiced since the injury. The Falcons have said the injury is not serious and that London was being held out as a precautionary measure.

Linebacker Deion Jones, who came off of the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday, was dressed out and went through warmups Saturday. Jones missed the offseason and most of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

