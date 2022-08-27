Drake London being held out of Falcons’ final exhibition game Saturday

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

London played five plays in the exhibition opener against Detroit on Aug. 12. He caught a pass for 24 yards and was hit on his left knee. He has not practiced since the injury. The Falcons have said the injury is not serious and that London was being held out as a precautionary measure.

Linebacker Deion Jones, who came off of the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday, was dressed out and went through warmups Saturday. Jones missed the offseason and most of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery.