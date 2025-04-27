Draft selections hurt Kirk Cousins’ trade market

Explore Falcons still searching for solutions to Kirk Cousins situation

“Well, we wouldn’t share any private communication,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “But really, nothing’s changed with that. Just like on any player, if we get a call, we’ll discuss it. If it makes sense, it’s going to help this team, we’ll do it. If not, we won’t.”

The Steelers, who are waiting on word from Aaron Rodgers, drafted former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth-round (185th overall).

The Cleveland Browns, long thought of as the favorite landing spot for Cousins because of his past relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski, drafted two quarterbacks.

The Browns selected Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (94th overall) in the third round and doubled-down on the position when they selected Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round (144th overall). The Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster and likely no room for a sixth in Cousins.

The Falcons were mindful of the teams selecting quarterbacks in the draft and how they might affect Cousins’ trade market.

“I’d say more so just at every position,” Fontenot said. “That’s a big deal because what happens now is you’re going to have, after people go through their drafts, depending on where they drafted guys, there’s going to be — we’re making those calls right now — but there’s going to be some guys that are possible trades at any position.”

The Falcons plan to immediately focus on the undrafted free agent market.

“These free agents now, there’s still some solid free agents out there,” Fontenot said. “Now they’re going to start making those decisions. They want to get through the draft. That’s going to affect things. We keep an eye on all these rosters to look at every position and what that means. Not just hyperfocused on one position, but we look at all the teams and all the positions.”

Tennessee used the No. 1 overall pick on former Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The New York Giants, who are retooling at quarterback, traded up to draft former Mississippi signal caller Jaxson Dart in the first round (25th overall). They also have veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

The Saints, who admitted that Derek Carr has a shoulder injury, drafted former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round (40th) overall. They also have Spence Rattler and Jake Haener.

Seattle, who signed Sam Darnold in free agency, drafted former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round (92nd overall).

Like the Browns, the Raiders took two quarterbacks in the draft in Tommy Mellott (sixth, 213) and Cam Miller (sixth, 2015).

Also, quarterbacks Kyle McCord (Eagles, sixth, 181), Riley Leonard (Colts, sixth, 189), Graham Mertz (Texans, sixth, 197), Kurtis Rourke (49ers, seventh, 227) and Quinn Ewers (Dolphins, seventh, 231) were drafted.

Cousins reported for the team’s offseason program last Tuesday. He was not seen on the field during a workout on Wednesday.

At the league owners’ meeting, Morris said he’d be surprised if Cousins participated in the offseason program.

“I was just using my common sense,” Morris said. “All the things that are going on and talking about whether the guy is going to show up or not, I know it was a little bit of contention. There was some different type of things. You can feel any type of way. I know it’s voluntary.

“So, when somebody asked me, did I expect him to come, I just said no. I wasn’t expecting him to, but I would definitely welcome him with open arms. That’s exactly what happened. He came in, and he was welcomed with open arms.”

London’s fifth-year option: The Falcons are expected to pick up Drake London’s fifth-year option, which is worth $16.8 million before the May 1 deadline.

“We’ll keep those discussions private, but you know how we feel about Drake,” Fontenot said. “He’s a stud and (a) stud on the field. He’s everything we’re about. Just like we’re just talking about being obsessed with the game. Obviously, he’s a good man off the field, but he blacks out when it’s time to play. When it’s time to compete. He will do anything he can to rip your face off and win the game.”