DEPTH CHART: Davis, Mingo added for Falcons

Linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons on Tuesday, played 390 snaps (36%) from scrimmage last season and 374 special-teams snaps (82%) for the Bears in 2020.
He has played in seven playoff games, including Super Bowl LI, when he was with New England. He played 23 special-teams snaps against the Falcons that day and made two tackles in punt coverage.
Here's a look at the Falcons' updated depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 73 Matt Gono, 66 Willie Wright
C 61 Matt Hennessy
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 72 Willie Beavers
TE 81 Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith, 87 Jaeden Graham
WR 83 Russell Gage, 16 Greg Dortch
WR 18 Calvin Ridley
QB 2 Matt Ryan
HB Mike Davis, 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison, 26 Tony Brooks-James
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DE 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat
DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Chris Slayton
DE 56 Dante Fowler
OLB Brandon Copeland
LB 45 Deion Jones, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker
OLB Barkevious Mingo
RCB 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Chris Williamson
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 42 Delrick Abrams
FS Erik Harris, 39 T.J. Green
SS 32 Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter, Dom Maggio
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo
KR 14 Chris Rowland
PR 14 Chris Rowland
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)
8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
9. Falcons (trade with Denver): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)
