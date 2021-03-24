X

DEPTH CHART: Davis, Mingo added for Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) eludes a tackle by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons' lost 23-16 to the Panthers. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) eludes a tackle by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons' lost 23-16 to the Panthers. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons on Tuesday, played 390 snaps (36%) from scrimmage last season and 374 special-teams snaps (82%) for the Bears in 2020.

He has played in seven playoff games, including Super Bowl LI, when he was with New England. He played 23 special-teams snaps against the Falcons that day and made two tackles in punt coverage.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ updated depth chart after the team agreed to terms with running back Michael Davis and Mingo:

OFFENSE

WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake

LT 70 Jake Matthews

LG 73 Matt Gono, 66 Willie Wright

C 61 Matt Hennessy

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom

RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 72 Willie Beavers

TE 81 Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith, 87 Jaeden Graham

WR 83 Russell Gage, 16 Greg Dortch

WR 18 Calvin Ridley

QB 2 Matt Ryan

HB Mike Davis, 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison, 26 Tony Brooks-James

FB 40 Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DE 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat

DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Chris Slayton

DE 56 Dante Fowler

OLB Brandon Copeland

LB 45 Deion Jones, 46 Edmond Robinson

LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker

OLB Barkevious Mingo

RCB 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Chris Williamson

LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall

NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 42 Delrick Abrams

FS Erik Harris, 39 T.J. Green

SS 32 Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIALISTS

K 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry

P 4 Sterling Hofrichter, Dom Maggio

LS 47 Josh Harris

KO 7 Younghoe Koo

KR 14 Chris Rowland

PR 14 Chris Rowland

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

9. Falcons (trade with Denver): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.