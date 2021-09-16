ajc logo
X

Dean Pees on how the defense performed in Week 1

Credit: D. Orlando Lebdetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees comments on the defense's efficacy against Eagles and what needs addressed in Week 2 against Bucs.

Credit: D. Orlando Lebdetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top