DAY 2: 10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice Saturday

5. Rumble: There was only one near-fight, when Jets cornerback Justin Hardee tried to knock the ball off a Falcons running back after the red-zone run. Order was quickly restored. One onlooker who recently was at the Panthers-at-Patriots practice said the square-off was nothing compared with the “real fights” in New England.

Explore 10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice Friday

6. Hardee bounced back: To end the red-zone period, Hardee knocked away a pass intended for Pitts, and the Jets’ defense went ballistic.

7. Running back work: The Falcons look like they are getting running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams ready for some action. Both ran hard in the red-zone period, and Williams punished two would-be tacklers who tried to knock the ball off of him before he reached the end zone.

8. Defense made some picks: Falcons safety Richie Grant said the defense got a few interceptions and received some good work against Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. “He can still spin it,” Grant said.

9. Jarrett breaks through: Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who did some wind sprints in the middle of practice, had a big sack on the first play or red zone for the defense.

10. Second-team stop: In the 14-6 score scenario with 45 seconds left from about the 35, the Falcons first-team defense gave up a long pass to Corey Davis to the 1-yard line. The Jets scored on the next play and made the two-point conversion to force overtime. The Falcons’ second-team defense got a stop.

The Bow Tie Chronicles