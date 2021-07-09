ajc logo
Dates, times announced for Falcons’ open training-camp practices

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
Updated 30 minutes ago

The Falcons announced the dates and times for five training-camp practices at their facility in Flowery Branch that will be open to the public.

Players are set to report July 27 and the first of the five open practices will be held July 31. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., with practice scheduled for 9:30.

The four other open practices (following the same time schedule) are set for Aug. 1, Aug. 3, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. To attend a live practice, fans can get tickets by clicking here.

The team previously announced an open practice for 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

