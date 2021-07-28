Falcons place McGary, Gono and Senat on PUP list

The Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary, backup tackle Matt Gono and reserve defensive tackle Deadrin Senat on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.
The Falcons are set to open camp on Thursday.
All three missed time over the offseason with undisclosed injuries. Gono reported for player check-in on Tuesday while wearing a neck brace.
McGary has entered the past two seasons as the starting right tackle.
Unlike in-season PUP designations that require players to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list during training camp can be activated at any time.
THE BOW TIE CHRONICLES
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo