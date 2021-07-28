ajc logo
Falcons place McGary, Gono and Senat on PUP list

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) protects the quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals defense, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) protects the quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals defense, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary, backup tackle Matt Gono and reserve defensive tackle Deadrin Senat on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

The Falcons are set to open camp on Thursday.

All three missed time over the offseason with undisclosed injuries. Gono reported for player check-in on Tuesday while wearing a neck brace.

McGary has entered the past two seasons as the starting right tackle.

Unlike in-season PUP designations that require players to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list during training camp can be activated at any time.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

