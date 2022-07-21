Courtney Upshaw one of Falcons’ Walsh coaching interns

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Falcons defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw and four others were named as Bill Walsh diversity coaching interns by the Falcons on Thursday.
Upshaw, who is an assistant coach at Grayson High, played for the Falcons in 2016 and 2017. He previously was a coaching intern at Alabama-Birmingham in 2020. He played for the Ravens from 2012-15 after being a second-round pick out of Alabama.
Christion Abercrombie, Joan Cantanese, Yosef Fares and Sajan Thakker also were named Bill Walsh coaching interns for the Falcons.
The NFL Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship program is more than 30 years old and was set up to help minority coaches gain exposure to NFL training camps and offseason workout programs.
