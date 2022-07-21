Courtney Upshaw one of Falcons’ Walsh coaching interns

Upshaw, who is an assistant coach at Grayson High, played for the Falcons in 2016 and 2017. He previously was a coaching intern at Alabama-Birmingham in 2020. He played for the Ravens from 2012-15 after being a second-round pick out of Alabama.

Christion Abercrombie, Joan Cantanese, Yosef Fares and Sajan Thakker also were named Bill Walsh coaching interns for the Falcons.