Cornerback Mike Hughes signed by Falcons

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

Cornerback Mike Hughes, a former first-round pick (30th overall) of the Vikings in 2018, signed with the Falcons on Monday.

Hughes played last season with the Lions, starting six games and playing in 16. He also played with the Vikings (2018-2020) and the Chiefs (2021).

The Falcons lost cornerbacks Isaiah Oliver and Mike Ford in free agency. Oliver signed with the 49ers, and Ford, a valuable special-teamer, signed with the Browns.

Free-agency tracker: Here’s an easy way to keep track of the Falcons’ moves since the start of the league’s new business year:

EXTENDED

– RG Chris Lindstrom, five years, $105 million

– RT Kaleb McGary, three years, $34.5 million

TRADE

– TE Jonnu Smith from Patriots for seventh-round draft pick

NEW FREE AGENTS

– S Jessie Bates III, four years, $64 million

– DT David Onyemata, four years, $35 million ($24.5 million guaranteed, $12 million signing bonus)

– LB Kaden Elliss, three years, $21.5 million ($11 million guaranteed)

– QB Taylor Heinicke, two years, up to $20 million

– LB Tae Davis

– WR Mack Hollins, one year, up to $2.5 million

– CB Mike Hughes

RETURNING FALCONS

– P Bradley Pinion re-signed, three years, $8.65 million

– FB Keith Smith re-signed, one year, $2.35 million ($625,000 guaranteed)

– OLB Lorenzo Carter, two years, $9 million

– LS Liam McCullough, one year, $705,000

– TE Parker Hesse, one year, $940,000

– CB Cornell Armstrong

