Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on Andy Reid: ‘He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time’

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Here’s what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to say after the 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday:
On how much his ankle was bothering him: “It felt great until I kind of rolled it a little bit. I felt really good and then that happened and had a lot of soreness going through into halftime and was able to move it around, kind of get taped up a little bit and go out there in that second half. It didn’t feel good, but I was going to leave it all out there. And I’m glad it was enough for the win.”
On what the win means for his relationship with head coach Andy Reid: “He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time. I think everybody knew that. But these last two Super Bowls kind of cemented that. To have someone that is such a great person who gets the best out of the players and to become men and players, you wanted to do that, you wanted to win those Super Bowls for him. It’s great that we did that and like you said we’re not done, I am going to have him around for a little while longer at least.”
On what they talked about at halftime: “I was proud because, I mean, I talked a little bit but it was everybody. It wasn’t like I was the only person talking in that locker room and we just challenged each other to leave everything out there. I don’t want to play tight in the first half but you didn’t see that same joy that we play with and I want you guys to just know that everything we work for is for this moment. You have to enjoy this moment. You can’t let the moment overtake you, and I thought the guys did that and in the second half they fought to the very end and that’s all you can ask is for guys to leave everything they have on the football field.”
On what this second Super Bowl means to him: “It’s hard it hasn’t even sunk in I don’t even think yet. I mean, I appreciate it. I appreciate it because of the failures. I mean the failure of losing a Super Bowl and losing the AFC championship game and gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion. Luckily, I’m going to Disneyland now, so I have Disney World and Disneyland crossed off and they will have to make some more parks so I can go around everywhere and do a world tour.”
On being considered underdogs this season: “I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say we were counted out, but I mean, there was a lot more critics than there was the previous years I’ve been here and I told him to begin the year I said as long as (head coach) Andy Reid’s coaching we’re going to have success as an offense and trusting the leaders that we have on that defense. So, to go from a team that wasn’t I wouldn’t say majority picked to win the AFC West to win the Super Bowl. That speaks to the guys that we have in our locker room.”
On how healthy he was today: “Yeah, I felt really good until I reaggravated it a little bit. But you’re in the Super Bowl, you can worry about getting it healthy in the offseason. So, I just kind of just fought through and we were able to win the game.”
On what he thought of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance: “I mean, if there was any doubters left there shouldn’t be now. I mean, the way he stepped on this stage, and ran, threw the ball, whatever it took for his team to win. I mean, that was a special performance I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they had. I mean, even whenever we got all the momentum in that game, and we went up eight points in the fourth quarter for him to respond and move his team down the football field and run in himself in a two-point conversion, it was a special performance by him and I mean, you make sure you appreciate that when you look back on this game.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author