Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on Andy Reid: ‘He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time’

On being considered underdogs this season: “I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say we were counted out, but I mean, there was a lot more critics than there was the previous years I’ve been here and I told him to begin the year I said as long as (head coach) Andy Reid’s coaching we’re going to have success as an offense and trusting the leaders that we have on that defense. So, to go from a team that wasn’t I wouldn’t say majority picked to win the AFC West to win the Super Bowl. That speaks to the guys that we have in our locker room.”

On how healthy he was today: “Yeah, I felt really good until I reaggravated it a little bit. But you’re in the Super Bowl, you can worry about getting it healthy in the offseason. So, I just kind of just fought through and we were able to win the game.”

On what he thought of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance: “I mean, if there was any doubters left there shouldn’t be now. I mean, the way he stepped on this stage, and ran, threw the ball, whatever it took for his team to win. I mean, that was a special performance I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they had. I mean, even whenever we got all the momentum in that game, and we went up eight points in the fourth quarter for him to respond and move his team down the football field and run in himself in a two-point conversion, it was a special performance by him and I mean, you make sure you appreciate that when you look back on this game.”

