Falcons squander strong defensive effort against Chiefs

That sealed the 22-17 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a waste of a fine defensive effort for the Falcons.

“It’s hard to say you’re pleased with the play of your defense,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You don’t choose sides up here. You don’t pat people on the back for losses. We are not here to do that.

“We played well enough to give ourselves a chance to win the football game, but there’s always things you can do better.”

It’s hard to do much better against the Chiefs. The Falcons forced three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to settle for short passes and picked off one of his passes in the end zone. They made all-time great tight end Travis Kelce a non-factor. The Chiefs clearly believed they could punish the Falcons running the ball. The Falcons weren’t having it —Kansas City’s only real success running came in Mahomes scrambles and wide receiver carries.

The Chiefs had a trio of three-and-outs, including back-to-back in the fourth quarter. They managed just one play of more than 17 yards. The Chiefs made it inside the Falcons’ 30-yard line five times and came away with a total of 19 points. Kansas City once had a first-and-goal at the 6-yard line and couldn’t get in the end zone.

“When you’re facing an offense like that, to hold them to field goals always gives you a chance to win,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said.

The Falcons got one more chance to win because their defense held. There were less than five minutes left in the game when Morris decided to go for a fourth-and-5 at Kansas City’s 6-yard line. Kirk Cousins’ pass was incomplete. The Chiefs got the ball with 4:08 left and a chance to run out the clock.

They wouldn’t even gain one first down. Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata stopped fullback Carson Steele for a two-yard gain. Mahomes tried scrambling for a first down, but linebacker Kaden Elliss didn’t go for his pass fake and pulled Mahomes down two yards short of the sticks. Mahomes had nowhere to throw on third down. The Chiefs punted.

The Falcons started at their 35-yard line with 2:26 left and all three timeouts. They made it to the 13-yard line and no closer. On the previous possession the Falcons drove to Kansas City’s six-yard line and got stopped on fourth down. The offense just couldn’t take advantage of the prime opportunities the defense created.

“Resilience is what we always show,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “But, at the end of the day, it wasn’t enough to get the game.”

The Falcons mostly held Mahomes in check. The Steelers and Eagles passed for fewer than 200 yards against the Falcons. Mahomes is another level from Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts. But he needed 39 passing attempts to churn out 217 yards passing. Mahomes had two touchdown passes but the Falcons picked off his pass in the end zone in the first quarter and made him settle for short passes or throwaways all night.

It was the best defensive effort of the young season. The Falcons have yet to allow more than two touchdowns in a game. It was one thing to accomplish that against the Steelers and Eagles. Holding the Chiefs to 22 points suggests the Falcons’ defense could end up being top-tier.

“There are some opportunities for us to be better,” Jarrett said. “When we fix those, it’s going to be a great sight to see and that’s the exciting part.”