Chiefs-Falcons game watched by more than 25 million viewers

NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ had its most watched Week 3 game ever
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he throws for an interception during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
1 hour ago

The Falcons and Chiefs game Sunday night, whose outcome went down to the final minute, had an audience of 25.1 million viewers, with a peak of 27.7 million, according to the official metrics from Nielsen released Tuesday.

Led by Peacock, Chiefs-Falcons was NBC’s fourth-most simulstreamed NFL regular-season game ever – trailing only two 2024 opening-weekend games and a ‘23 opening-weekend game.

The game ranked as most watched Week 3 game ever for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The game topped viewership for last year’s Week 3 game by 21.8% (20.6 million for Steelers-Raiders).

The markets with the highest viewership were Kansas City (45.5 rating/81 share), St. Louis (17.2/42), Atlanta (15.9/47) and Cincinnati (15.4/39).

The rating is the percentage of all TV households in a market that watched the game. The share is the percentage of all TV households in a market that were watching TV at the time that were watching the game.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

