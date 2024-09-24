Chiefs-Falcons game watched by more than 25 million viewers

The Falcons and Chiefs game Sunday night, whose outcome went down to the final minute, had an audience of 25.1 million viewers, with a peak of 27.7 million, according to the official metrics from Nielsen released Tuesday.

Led by Peacock, Chiefs-Falcons was NBC’s fourth-most simulstreamed NFL regular-season game ever – trailing only two 2024 opening-weekend games and a ‘23 opening-weekend game.

The game ranked as most watched Week 3 game ever for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The game topped viewership for last year’s Week 3 game by 21.8% (20.6 million for Steelers-Raiders).