Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy interviewed for vacant Colts job

PHOENIX – Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still is in the running for the vacant Indianapolis Colts head coaching vacancy.
The Chiefs are set to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
“I had an interview with the Indianapolis Colts,” Bieniemy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “I thought it went great. That’s still open. But right now, I’m just focused where my feet are. All that other stuff will take place after this game. My whole focus right now is making sure that we handle and conduct our business here.”
Bieniemy, who was a candidate for the Falcons’ opening before Arthur Smith was hired, applauded Houston’s hiring of DeMeco Ryans as head coach.
“He’s done an outstanding job with the 49ers,” Bieniemy said. “He obviously deserves everything that he got. I’m excited for him and think he’s going to do an outstanding job.”
The NFL is being sued by several coaches for its minority hiring practices with regard to head coaches.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
