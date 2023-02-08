Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy interviewed for vacant Colts job

The Chiefs are set to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I had an interview with the Indianapolis Colts,” Bieniemy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “I thought it went great. That’s still open. But right now, I’m just focused where my feet are. All that other stuff will take place after this game. My whole focus right now is making sure that we handle and conduct our business here.”