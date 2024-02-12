Atlanta Falcons

Chiefs' Butker etches name in the Super Bowl record book

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the ball and scores a field goal agains the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

By
32 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS -- Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, who played at Georgia Tech and Westminster High, made for field goals in the 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. Butker now has nine, the most field goals made in a career in Super Bowls.

Here’s a look at the rest of the records set of tied on Sunday:

Super Bowl records set

Most Field Goals Made, Career – 9, Harrison Butker

Longest Field Goal Made – 57, Harrison Butker

Most 50-Yard Field Goals Made, Game – 2, Jake Moody

Highest Average Punting, Game – 50.8, Tommy Townsend & Mitch Wishnowsky

Most Fumbles Recovered, Career – 4, Patrick Mahomes

Most Field Goals Made, Both Teams – 7, Kansas City (4) vs. San Francisco (3)

Highest Average Punting, Team – 50.8, Kansas City & San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Return Yards, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Super Bowl records tied

Most Field Goals Attempted, Career – 10, Harrison Butker

Most Field Goals Made, Game – 4, Harrison Butker

Most Fumbles, Career – 5, Patrick Mahomes

Most Consecutive Games Won – 2, Kansas City

Most Points Overtime Period, Team – 6, Kansas City

Most Field Goals Attempted, Both Teams – 7, Kansas City (4) vs. San Francisco (3)

Most Field Goals Made, Team – 4, Kansas City

Fewest Rushing Touchdowns, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Team – 0, Kansas City & San Francisco

Fewest Kickoff Returns Yards, Team – 0, Kansas City & San Francisco

--Compiled By Elias Sports Bureau

