Chiefs’ Butker etches name in the Super Bowl record book

LAS VEGAS -- Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, who played at Georgia Tech and Westminster High, made for field goals in the 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. Butker now has nine, the most field goals made in a career in Super Bowls.
Here’s a look at the rest of the records set of tied on Sunday:
Super Bowl records set
Most Field Goals Made, Career – 9, Harrison Butker
Longest Field Goal Made – 57, Harrison Butker
Most 50-Yard Field Goals Made, Game – 2, Jake Moody
Highest Average Punting, Game – 50.8, Tommy Townsend & Mitch Wishnowsky
Most Fumbles Recovered, Career – 4, Patrick Mahomes
Most Field Goals Made, Both Teams – 7, Kansas City (4) vs. San Francisco (3)
Highest Average Punting, Team – 50.8, Kansas City & San Francisco
Fewest Kickoff Returns, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
Fewest Kickoff Return Yards, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
Super Bowl records tied
Most Field Goals Attempted, Career – 10, Harrison Butker
Most Field Goals Made, Game – 4, Harrison Butker
Most Fumbles, Career – 5, Patrick Mahomes
Most Consecutive Games Won – 2, Kansas City
Most Points Overtime Period, Team – 6, Kansas City
Most Field Goals Attempted, Both Teams – 7, Kansas City (4) vs. San Francisco (3)
Most Field Goals Made, Team – 4, Kansas City
Fewest Rushing Touchdowns, Both Teams – 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco
Fewest Kickoff Returns, Team – 0, Kansas City & San Francisco
Fewest Kickoff Returns Yards, Team – 0, Kansas City & San Francisco
--Compiled By Elias Sports Bureau
