Chiefs’ Andy Reid on if he’s retiring: ‘I still enjoy doing what I’m doing’

On if the two touchdowns in the second half were a result of things that were spotted through scouting: “They were different plays. My assistant coaches are unbelievable. I give them a game plan and they coordinate the thing. All these young guys I’ve got contribute, so they’ve all got their spot in which they put plays in. (running back coach) Greg Lewis, (pass game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach) David Giradi—they all added plays in there and they all work. They never tell me which one does it, but these plays show up.”

On kicker Harrison Butker: “He’s a great kid. The only reason he had problems was because of the high ankle sprain, and that’s rough on a kicker, especially on that plant leg. It was a matter of just getting through that. The tweaks that that thing presents to you really for the rest of the season from when he was hurt, but he is dirty tough. I’m not going to say for a kicker. I’m just saying he’s a tough kid. Normally, the kickers aren’t the toughest guys, but this one here is tough nut man. "

On the touchdowns scored both offensively and on defense: “Yeah, I’m proud of those guys. All of them. The young guys. Heck, we have all these rookies on the back end of the defense, and they kept getting better every week. They brought great energy. Pacheco and the guys on the offensive side; (wide receiver) ‘MVS’ (Marquez Valdes-Scantling), (wide receiver) JuJu (Smith-Schuster), and (wide receiver) ‘KT’ (Kadarius Toney). These are all new faces, and `they just stepped up. They’ve done that all year. Then here comes KT coming into this thing late from the Giants and he has a couple of the biggest plays of the game. It’s been like that. MVS, big plays. JuJu tonight (made) big plays. Pacheco, big plays. (wide receiver) Skyy Moore, big plays. These guys, my hat goes off to them. That’s a tough thing to do in this league, man. These are the best players in the world right here, and I felt like these were the two best teams. My hat goes off to Philadelphia, (Eagles Owner) Jeff Lurie and (Eagles General Manager) Howie Roseman for what they’ve done with that program, and their head coach is a legit guy. He’s great for the National Football League, man. He brings great energy and here he is. He’s a young guy, and he’s in the Super Bowl after his second year. Man, it’s a tremendous compliment for him and the city of Philadelphia.”

On how it feels to win a second Super Bowl and for it to come against his former team: “You know this. We go way back. I love Philadelphia. I love my time in Philadelphia. Phenomenal people, and we had some great years. I left the organization on a positive note with Jeff Lurie and really everybody there. There’s still three of their real good players. There’s still guys that I had a chance to coach and I’m so proud of them for the careers that they’ve had. It’s a great city. It’s a great city. As is Kansas City. I’ve been very fortunate, man. Very, very fortunate.”

On Patrick Mahomes playing through an ankle injury: “He grew up in a locker room. He’s seen the greats and he strive to be the greatest. Without saying anything, that’s the way he works. He wants to be the greatest player ever. That’s what he wants to do, and that’s the way he goes about his business. He does it humbly. There’s no bragging. He could stand up here and give you these stats that are incredible that he’s had, but he is never go doing to that. That’s just not him, and we appreciate that. Then when it’s time for the guys around him to raise their game, he helps them with that. The great quarterbacks make everybody around him better, including the head coach, so he’s done a heck of a job.”

On how the front five did against the Eagles: “You know this from when we talked, but I felt like this was going to be the big boy game where both your lines were going to have to really step up and play well, and they did on both sides. That d-line battled like crazy, and that offensive line battled like crazy. Everything wasn’t smooth, but they kept going. They kept going against very good football team that has good lines.”

On what it means to join the 13 other coaches in the NFL who have won multiple Super Bowls: “I’m honored to be whatever. I don’t even know that stuff, but I’m honored to be in that. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had a lot of great players that have helped me get to the spot and great coaches. I respect the game though. I respect all those guys and the jobs that they’ve done, and if I’m mentioned with them, I’ll have to think about that one for a while.”

On if there is any chance he returns to the Chiefs next season: “I look in the mirror and I’m old. My heart though is young. I still enjoy doing what I’m doing. I got asked that 50 times here and finally I just go, ‘Whatever man. Whatever.’ That’s a good friend. Jay Glazer’s a good friend, so he’s probably telling me to get my tail off. I’m too old, but I’m good with what I’m doing right now.”

On what he told the team at halftime after being down by ten: “You’re right. We were down by ten and that’s not a lot with our defense and our offense. In this type of game, you’ve got two of the best teams in football playing, so that’s not a lot of points. You’ve got to hang with each other, and good things will happen. That was all I had to say. These guys are all in. They do a heck of a job. We have some great leaders on this football team.”

On if he’ll be back with the Chiefs next season: “If they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.”

