Chargers jump on Cousins’ passes to down Falcons

The Chargers improved to 8-4.

With the Chargers defenders running the Falcons’ pass routes between than the receivers, the offense was held without a touchdown pass for the third consecutive game.

Falcons are now 0-4 vs. AFC teams, with losses to the Steelers, Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers.

Cousins completed 24 of 39 passes for 245 yards and finished with a passer rating of 40.0. He last threw four interceptions in a game back on Sept. 25, 2014 in a 45-14 Washington loss to the New York Giants.

The Falcons’ last-ditch drive ended when Cousins tossed his fourth interception to Chargers safety Derwin James with :47 seconds to play.

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who played at Georgia, left the game late with a knee injury. He had nine catches for 117 yards.

The Falcons wasted a fine showing from their pass rush, which had a season-high five sacks and eight quarterback hits. Also, running back Bijan Robinson rushed 26 times for 102 yards and caught six passes for 33 yards.

Wide receiver Drake London caught nine passes for 86 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts was a non-factor with one target and no catches.

The Chargers held a 9-7 lead at halftime behind three field goals from Cameron Dicker. Koo missed his only field goal attempt to kill a promising opening drive.

The Falcons’ 13-play drive stalled at the Chargers’ 17-yard line. Koo, who has a right hip injury, missed the 35-yard chip shot wide to the right.

The Chargers took over and on third down-and-1 from the 34, Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter punched the ball out of running Hassan Haskins’ grasp. It popped up to cornerback Clark Phillips III, who was tackled by Herbert.

The Falcons were back in business at Chargers’ 34.

After a 3-yard run by Robinson, Cousins connected with London for a 17-yard gain. Three plays later, Robinson ran around left end from 2 yards out for the touchdown.

The TD ended a streak of 15 scoreless possessions for the offense. Their last touchdown was Robinson’s 37-yard run in the third quarter against the Saints on Nov. 10.

The Chargers struck back quickly as McConkey got loose for a 49-yard gain. The Falcons defense stiffened and got a sack from Grady Jarrett and Kaden Elliss. Dicker made a 45-yard field goal to make it Falcons 7, Chargers 3 with 1:39 left in the first quarter.

Cousins, off of play action, had a pass intended for London intercepted by Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still.

Dicker made a 51-yard field goal to make it 7-6.

On the Falcons next possession, they were stuff when they ran a jet sweep on third down-and-1 and were forced to punt.

The Chargers went on a 16-play drive that covered 63 yards. Dicker made a 34-yard field goal with :58 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons couldn’t move the ball and punted. The Chargers kneeled to end the first half.

The Falcons’ defense got a three-and-out to start the second half.

The offense got the ball at the 11 and drove down to the Chargers’ 23 before stalling. Koo made a 41-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 10-9 lead with 7:23 to play in the third quarter.

After the defense got another stop with the help of Kentavious Street’s sack, the Falcons went back on the move. But Cousins pass to Mooney was intercepted by Still and he return 61-yards for a touchdown. The Chargers converted the two-point conversion to make it 17-10.

McCloud gave the offense a spark with a 60-yard catch-and-run up the sideline to the Chargers 10. The Falcons couldn’t punch it in, and Koo made a 26-yard field goal to make it 17-13.

The Chargers tried to get on the punt and threw a pass. Cornerback Kevin King made the stop, and the offense was back in business at the Chargers’ 29.

The Falcons had third down-and-goal from the 13, Cousins tossed his third interception of the game to safety Marcus Maye. Cousins now has 12 interceptions on the season to go with 17 touchdown passes.

Entering the fourth quarter, Cousins had gone 12 quarters without a touchdown pass. His last TD pass was the 11-yarder to Ray Ray McCloud III in the third quarter (10:23) vs. the Cowboys on Nov. 3.

The Falcons are set to play the at the Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.