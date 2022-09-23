Green Bay-Tampa Bay to meet in big NFC showdown Sunday

Brady and Rodgers meet when the Packers (1-1) play at the Buccaneers (2-0) at 4:25 p.m. Before that, NFC South rivals the Saints (1-1) and Panthers (0-2) play each other at 1 p.m.

The Bucs are off to strong start, while the Packers bounced back from a loss to the Vikings by thrashing the Bears last week. Brady will be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended for one game for fighting in a win Sunday over the Saints.