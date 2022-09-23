Green Bay-Tampa Bay to meet in big NFC showdown Sunday

SEATTLE – Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have an early-season showdown scheduled for Sunday that could have head-to-head playoff implications for later in the season.
Brady and Rodgers meet when the Packers (1-1) play at the Buccaneers (2-0) at 4:25 p.m. Before that, NFC South rivals the Saints (1-1) and Panthers (0-2) play each other at 1 p.m.
The Bucs are off to strong start, while the Packers bounced back from a loss to the Vikings by thrashing the Bears last week. Brady will be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended for one game for fighting in a win Sunday over the Saints.
The Packers have won three of the past four meetings against the Bucs and lead the series 32-22-1.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractures in his back. The Panthers have lost their past nine games.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
