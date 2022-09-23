ajc logo
X

Green Bay-Tampa Bay to meet in big NFC showdown Sunday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

SEATTLE – Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have an early-season showdown scheduled for Sunday that could have head-to-head playoff implications for later in the season.

Brady and Rodgers meet when the Packers (1-1) play at the Buccaneers (2-0) at 4:25 p.m. Before that, NFC South rivals the Saints (1-1) and Panthers (0-2) play each other at 1 p.m.

The Bucs are off to strong start, while the Packers bounced back from a loss to the Vikings by thrashing the Bears last week. Brady will be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended for one game for fighting in a win Sunday over the Saints.

The Packers have won three of the past four meetings against the Bucs and lead the series 32-22-1.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractures in his back. The Panthers have lost their past nine games.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season10h ago

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Weekend Predictions: Falcons get first win, Bulldogs roll again
18h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Notre Dame picked up for TV as Georgia basketball opens practice
59m ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Central Florida
19h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Central Florida
19h ago

Credit: AJC

Many ties connect Georgia Tech, UCF
59m ago
The Latest

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Falcons-Seahawks stat corner: A look at Geno Smith’s bumpy ride in the NFL
45m ago
3 key matchups: Falcons at Seahawks
2h ago
Falcons pass defense on alert and on the hot seat against Seahawks
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
3h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top