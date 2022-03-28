Browns dealing with backlash after trading for Deshaun Watson

“I won’t get into all of the specifics, but I will tell you that’s an important meeting, to get face-to-face for the first time and ask those questions, understand the person,” Stefanski said at the NFL owners meeting on Monday. “It was an important step in that process. Getting in front of him and finding out what he was about.”

The Browns acquired Watson from the Texans in a blockbuster trade. The Falcons were finalists, but they were beaten out when Cleveland decided to fully guarantee $230 million on a five-year extension.