In the 352nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons stormed back from a 28-3 deficit and nearly upset the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. They needed two touchdowns, a blocked punt and a forced fumble to nearly pull off what would have been the biggest upset in franchise history. The Falcons dropped to 0-2 on the season by a total of five points.