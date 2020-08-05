X

Vic Beasley missing from Titans’ camp, jeopardizing pick for Falcons

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley (44) sits on the bench during a game against the New York Jets in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley (44) sits on the bench during a game against the New York Jets in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley had not reported for the Tennessee Titans’ training camp as of Wednesday afternoon.

“He is not here,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on his video call with the Tennessee media. “Everybody else is. He’s under contract. We expect him to be here. But again, we’ve reached out and have not had much conversation with him.”

Beasley was last in touch with the Titans on July 29 when he talked to general manager John Robinson and informed him that he would report. Beasley has until Tuesday to report for the year to count toward his accrued seasons in the league.

“We still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here,” Vrabel said. “I want to coach him and want him to be a part of the football team. That’s where I’m at.”

Beasley, who played five seasons with the Falcons, signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Titans over the offseason. Beasley also has not returned several calls from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons have a vested interest in Beasley reporting to the Titans. If he reports and plays this season, the Falcons are projected to receive fifth-round compensatory draft pick in 2021.

---

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.