Vic Beasley missing from Titans’ camp, jeopardizing pick for Falcons

“He is not here,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on his video call with the Tennessee media. “Everybody else is. He’s under contract. We expect him to be here. But again, we’ve reached out and have not had much conversation with him.”

Beasley was last in touch with the Titans on July 29 when he talked to general manager John Robinson and informed him that he would report. Beasley has until Tuesday to report for the year to count toward his accrued seasons in the league.