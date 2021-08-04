Austin Trammell misses Wednesday practice, Tyeler Davison returns

Rookie wide receiver Austin Trammell was absent from Wednesday’s practice at Falcons training camp.
Trammell, a four-time All-Conference USA selection at Rice, has worked primarily with the third-team offense and fellow rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks through the first week of practice.
“He’s a guy that we’ve evaluated,” coach Arthur Smith said. “Don’t consider it anything long-term, but he’s now on the return-to-play protocol.”
Trammell was signed as a free agent after the 2021 NFL draft and averaged 20.94 receiving yards per game with six touchdowns in his three games played with the Owls in 2020.
As one player leaves, another fills his space.
Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison returned to practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s practice.
“Tyeler is working through something,” Smith said Tuesday. “I would not expect it to be anything long-term, but we’ll see.”
Davison finished with 36 tackles and two missed tackles, while starting 15 of 16 games. He also had three hurries and one knockdown.