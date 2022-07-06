ajc logo
Falcons add nose tackle, cut a safety

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who's 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons, who also released safety Brad Hawkins on Wednesday.

Goldman, who played at Florida State, was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015. He’s played 81 games and made 71 starts with the Bears. He played in 14 games and made 10 starts last season.

ExploreAP source: Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Currently the Falcons have nose tackles Vincent Taylor, Anthony Rush and Timothy Horne on the roster. Taylor missed the offseason program after undergoing knee surgery.

Hawkins, who played at Michigan, was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL draft.

Hawkins appeared in a program-record 56 career games, with 31 starts at free safety.

He played special teams exclusively in 17 games. He made six tackles (three solo) against Georgia in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds at Michigan’s Pro Day. He lifted 225 pounds 25 times.

