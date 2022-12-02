ajc logo
Around the NFC South: Buccaneers remain in control

Credit: Dirk Shadd

Credit: Dirk Shadd

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Tampa Bay will host New Orleans on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

It is a game that would produce mayhem in the NFC South should the Saints upset the hosts.

If New Orleans (4-8) wins, the Saints will pull within a half-game of Tampa Bay (5-6) in the standings. If the Buccaneers win, they will maintain their lead in the tepid division.

New Orleans has one win in its past four. That victory came, surprisingly, against the Rams.

The Bucs, led by Tom Brady, are coming off a 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns. They were riding a two-game win streak against the Rams and Seahawks.

The Bucs defeated the Saints 20-10 on Sept. 18. Brady passed for 190 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers (4-8) are off this week.

