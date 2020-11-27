An early look at potential NFL draft prospects for the Falcons

Alabama CB Patrick Surtain: Surtain’s strong suit is as a man-to-man cornerback. He’s also big at the position, checking in at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, which gives him an ideal frame to play this position in the NFL.

The skill position players

With Todd Gurley playing on a one-year deal, the Falcons will be in the market for a running back if they decide not to re-sign him. In addition, receiver Julio Jones has three years remaining on his deal, with it not guaranteed that he plays all three of those seasons.

LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase: Chase, who opted out of the 2020 season, just might be the top non-quarterback prospect in this year’s draft. If the Falcons opt for the best player available, and Chase is on the board, that could be a no-brainer. Chase had 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.

Clemson RB Travis Etienne: Etienne surprised a lot of people by coming back for his senior season. While he likely will be the first running back off the board, taking him in the top 10 still might be too early, considering where the running back position is valued in today’s game.

The edge rushers

If the Falcons feel fine with their secondary, they could look to add another edge rusher to assist Dante Fowler, who was signed to a three-year deal this past offseason. While the ball is getting out of quarterbacks’ hands quicker than ever, good pass rushers remain just as important.

Miami DE Gregory Rousseau: There isn’t much film on Rousseau since he only played his redshirt freshman season before opting out in 2020. But what he put on tape was exceptional, seeing that he had 19.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

Michigan DE Kwity Paye: Paye is a well-rounded defensive end who can rush the passer and play the run effectively. Appearing in three games this season, Paye has two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Georgia DE Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari has played himself into a possible first-day draft position and could even wind up in the top 10. In an SEC-only schedule, Ojulari has 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in seven games.

Penn State DE Jayson Oweh: Based on potential alone, Oweh could rise up draft boards during the pre-draft process. At 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, Oweh has the tools to be successful. The production just hasn’t matched to date.

The quarterbacks

If the new regime wants to select the quarterback of the future now, there are at least three who will be in the top 10 but outside of the top five, as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields could be the first two selections. And again, these players will be in the conversation only if the new regime, along with McKay, choose this route.

BYU QB Zach Wilson: Wilson has improved his draft stock the greatest of anyone this season. In nine games, he’s thrown for 2,724 yards, 26 touchdowns and only two interceptions. While BYU’s schedule hasn’t been that difficult, his accuracy and arm strength have been impressive.

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance: Lance, and his team, played only one game this year, which came after an exceptional 2019 season as a redshirt freshman. In his college career, Lance completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,947 yards, 30 touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns in 19 career games.

Florida QB Kyle Trask: A potential Heisman Trophy finalist, Trask has seen a similar jump into the draft conversation as Wilson. Against SEC-only competition, Trask has completed 70.7% of his passes for 2,554 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions.