Allgeier’s inactive status will be re-assessed

FLOWERY BRANCH – Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was an unexpected inactive for the Falcons on Sunday.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said they wanted to go heavy at tight end and with extra interior defensive linemen. Also, special teams was a factor in the decision.
“You just have to make those decisions to get down to the 48, where you want to go heavy and a lot of it comes down to special teams,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Maybe some weeks, we’ll have five running backs up. But when you have Avery (Williams) and Keith (Smith), who are good special teams players, you have to make that assessment.”
The Falcons must declare their game-day roster 90 minutes before kickoff.
“I know 48 sounds like a lot, but when you’re putting that puzzle together, you’re going to have your three specialists up so it’s really about getting to 45,” Smith said. “We felt like wanted to go heavier more on the interior on the (defensive) line. The way the game plan was, we went a little heavier at tight end. Kyle (Pitts) ended up playing a significant number of snaps.”
The Falcons also didn’t know how much rookie wide receiver Drake London would be able to play.
“Drake (London) played more snaps and that’s a credit to Drake,” Smith said. “The guy missed a couple of weeks. He was playing pretty well. He was rolling so we kept him in there.”
Backup quarterback Desmond Ridder, tight end Feleipe Franks and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt did not play any snaps in the game.
“Some other guys that we dressed didn’t play as much as we had anticipated; took a little bit away from the back,” Smith said. “We’ll reassess that once we look to put the plan in for Sunday.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
