Allgeier’s inactive status will be re-assessed

The Falcons also didn’t know how much rookie wide receiver Drake London would be able to play.

“Drake (London) played more snaps and that’s a credit to Drake,” Smith said. “The guy missed a couple of weeks. He was playing pretty well. He was rolling so we kept him in there.”

Backup quarterback Desmond Ridder, tight end Feleipe Franks and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt did not play any snaps in the game.

“Some other guys that we dressed didn’t play as much as we had anticipated; took a little bit away from the back,” Smith said. “We’ll reassess that once we look to put the plan in for Sunday.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

