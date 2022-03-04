Alec Lindstrom: Would be ‘pretty cool’ to play with brother Chris on Falcons

“I interviewed with the Falcons,” Lindstrom said. “It’s funny because everyone knows me already. (Usually) when you go up and meet guys, it’s like, ‘Tell me about yourself. Tell me about your background.’ But the Falcons with Christopher, he just did this three years ago, so they kind of know.

“It makes this a lot easier. It’s pretty cool meeting with them. It’s different because they know me and know about me. I think they do a great job. I’ve been to a couple games because of Chris, and I love it. I love watching it and what they do.”

Lindstrom isn’t considered a first-round prospect. He’s the second-best offensive line prospect on his own team behind guard/center Zion Johnson, who could go Day 1. Lindstrom projects more in the third round or later range, though there’s reason to believe he’ll exceed his draft status.

Alec is strikingly similar to Chris, both physically and in style. Both players are 6-foot-3. Chris is listed 307 pounds, a bit more than Alec (298). Just like Chris three years ago, Alec did 25 reps at the combine bench press.

“We look similar,” Alec said of his brother. “We like the same things, but we’re more different. Chris is the quiet kid, he’s just going to sit there and not say much. I feel like I’m more personable and joke around a little bit more. We’re like the same person but different personality-wise.

“Chris is my biggest supporter, and he helps me out so much. Whether it was the Shrine Game, telling me you have to do this or this better, and coming here. It’s a really stressful process with the interviews and the medical stuff. I’d never had an MRI before until (Wednesday). All that can be stressful. He told me, ‘Relax. You have to be genuine, be yourself.’ Having that resource, I’m so lucky for that.”

Alec recognizes he’s a smaller lineman, but he won’t be pushed around easily. Chris explained to him the physical challenges that await, citing massive Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (6-foot-4, 347 pounds) as an example of the trench behemoths Alec will oppose.

The younger Lindstrom is ready for the challenge. While smaller, he believes his athletic ability and smarts will help him more than hold his own.

“The mental aspect of the game, that’s my strength,” he said. “I want to know more than everybody on the field. If I can use one little thing so that I can win, that’s what I’ll do. Just talking to coaches, players, guys like my brother, just learning everything I can to use those small things to my advantage.”

Lindstrom feels most comfortable in a zone-blocking scheme. The Falcons are a schematic match, with Lindstrom speaking well of coach Arthur Smith. The team needs to bolster its offensive line and could invest multiple draft picks to do so.

It’d certainly make for a nice story, once again uniting the Lindstrom brothers. A formula that’s proved successful throughout their earlier lives. But if it doesn’t happen, Alec would be OK competing against Chris, too.

“I’ve always played with Chris,” Alec said. “In high school I played with him. We had bunk beds all throughout high school. In college, we were roommates. So I’ve always been with him.

“I think it’d be pretty cool to play with him. But if I played against him, that little, ‘Oh, I’m going to beat you.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I’m going to beat you.’ Either way, I think it’d be pretty cool.”

Maybe the Lindstrom brothers can share bunk beds in Atlanta one day, too.