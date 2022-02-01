Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alabama’s Phildarian Mathis’ message for Georgia: ‘We still run the SEC’

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

caption arrowCaption
Crimson Tide defensive lineman Phil Mathis discusses his chances of making it to the NFL during a media session at the Senior Bowl. (D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC)

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian “Phil” Mathis had some kind words for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs and then threw some shade Tuesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” Mathis said at the Senior Bowl. “You know, we came up short. But let me remind y’all, we still run the SEC. Let that be known.”

The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia for the SEC title, but lost to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Championship game. There are six Georgia Bulldogs participating in the Senior Bowl week after two withdrew.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” Mathis said. “We’ve been around each other. Actually getting to know those guys more since we’ve been around each other. Also, ready to learn from someone you know like (defensive lineman Devonte) Wyatt. See what his game is like. Also, just here to compete.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Pitt’s Kenny Pickett at Senior Bowl out to prove he’s no one-year wonder
42m ago
Georgia running back James Cook pulls out of Senior Bowl
2h ago
Tom Brady announces his retirement after 22 NFL seasons
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top