Alabama’s Phildarian Mathis’ message for Georgia: ‘We still run the SEC’

“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” Mathis said at the Senior Bowl. “You know, we came up short. But let me remind y’all, we still run the SEC. Let that be known.”

The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia for the SEC title, but lost to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Championship game. There are six Georgia Bulldogs participating in the Senior Bowl week after two withdrew.