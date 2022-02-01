Alabama’s Phildarian Mathis’ message for Georgia: ‘We still run the SEC’

MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian “Phil” Mathis had some kind words for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs and then threw some shade Tuesday.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” Mathis said at the Senior Bowl. “You know, we came up short. But let me remind y’all, we still run the SEC. Let that be known.”
The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia for the SEC title, but lost to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Championship game. There are six Georgia Bulldogs participating in the Senior Bowl week after two withdrew.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” Mathis said. “We’ve been around each other. Actually getting to know those guys more since we’ve been around each other. Also, ready to learn from someone you know like (defensive lineman Devonte) Wyatt. See what his game is like. Also, just here to compete.”
