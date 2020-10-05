X

Abrams, Carter, Fry promoted for Packers' game

Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Atlanta Falcons | 57 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cornerback Delrick Abrams was promoted from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for cornerback A.J. Terrell on Monday.

Safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry were also promoted from the practice squad.

Carter was promoted to add depth at safety with Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) out for the game because injury.

Carter has played in 27 NFL games over four seasons.

Fry, who will be making his NFL debut, will kick for Younghoe Koo, who’s out with strain right leg.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.