Abrams, Carter, Fry promoted for Packers' game

Cornerback Delrick Abrams was promoted from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for cornerback A.J. Terrell on Monday.
Safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry were also promoted from the practice squad.
Carter was promoted to add depth at safety with Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) out for the game because injury.
Carter has played in 27 NFL games over four seasons.
Fry, who will be making his NFL debut, will kick for Younghoe Koo, who’s out with strain right leg.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
