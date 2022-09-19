ajc logo
Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson to 53-man roster

Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons' 53-man roster Monday.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Monday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SEATTLE — Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Monday.

There was no corresponding move because the Falcons had an open spot after putting running back Damien Williams on injured reserve Saturday.

