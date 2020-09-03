A look at the Falcons’ possible 53-man roster

Per the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA to play during the pandemic, practice squads were expanded to 16 players and six players with no limit on their accrued NFL seasons. So, the Falcons will have six slots for “roster ready” veterans.

The depth along the defensive line will be tested early because of an injury to defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee sprain), who’s been out since Aug. 20. Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle sprain) returned to practice on Wednesday.

For the undrafted rookies, they would have played a lot in the exhibition games. The Falcons have evaluated the scrimmages like they were games. The goal is not let any good players out of the door.

“I would say for sure the concern is there because there’s nothing like that environment (of an exhibition game),” Quinn said. “‘Did he make that guy really miss or not?’ If there was a thud tackle. Those moments for sure are there where there’s, ‘Ok, you saw it in the first game. Was that just a flash?’ "

Last season, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus made the team as an undrafted rookie.

“I think when you see guys who are playing for the first time make the progress in a (exhibition) season with four games and you’re looking for the improvement, there’s definitely a better strategy for that based on the games,” Quinn said.

The Falcons, like the rest of the teams around the NFL have made adjustments.

“This year, I think we’ve all established, ‘Hey, 2020 is different,’ " Quinn said. “We just tried to make the drills as competitive as we can. The scrimmages as competitive as we can. Pressure test them as much as we can in situations. That was the best way for us to get to the evaluation, but you’re absolutely right on.”

There are not many spots up for grabs on the Falcons’ 53-man roster.

“This week speeds up and slows down at the same time,” cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson said. “The coaches kind of know some of their decisions that they are going to make. Some of them they still have to make.”

The undrafted players have handled things well.

“For me, I’m telling the younger guys that this is your last opportunity to audition,” Wreh-Wilson said. “Every day, whether if it’s the first week of training camp or the last week of training camp, it’s an audition. You are performing and representing yourself as well as trying to make this team. This is a place you want to be. For everybody it’s not a time to tighten up. It’s time to relax and put your best performances out there. "

The Falcons added veterans like wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, linebacker Deone Bucannon and defensive end Charles Harris, all former first-round picks over the offseason.

Here’s a position-by-position look at how the Falcons will cut down to 53 players for the start of the season:

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACKS (2)

LOCKS: Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. LONGSHOTS: Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta.

RUNNING BACKS (5/6)

LOCKS: Todd Gurley, Ito Smith, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Keith Smith. LONGSHOTS: Mikey Daniel and Craig Reynolds.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6/7)

LOCKS: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus. ON THE BUBBLE: Brandon Powell, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, LONGSHOTS: Laquon Treadwell, Devin Gray, Juwan Green, Jalen McCleskey.

TIGHT ENDS (3/4)

LOCKS: Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham. LONGSHOTS Khari Lee and Jared Pinkney.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9/10)

LOCKS: Alex Mack, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Matt Hennessey, James Carpenter, Justin McCray. ON THE BUBBLE: John Wetzel, Sean Harlow and Matt Gono. LONGSHOTS: Ka’John Armstrong, Justin Gooseberry, and Evin Ksiezarczyk

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5-6)

LOCKS: Dante Fowler, Takkarist McKinley, Allen Bailey, Steven Means, ON THE BUBBLE: Charles Harris and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. LONGSHOTS: Austin Edwards

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5/6)

LOCKS: Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky. ON THE BUBBLE: Deadrin Senat. LONGSHOTS: Hinwa Allieu and Sailosi Latu.

LINEBACKERS (5/6)

LOCKS: Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Mykal Walker and LaRoy Reynolds. ON THE BUBBLE: Deone Bucannon, Edmond Robinson,

LONGSHOT: Ray Wilborn

CORNERBACKS (5/6)

LOCKS: A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson. ON THE BUBBLE: Jordan Miller. LONGSHOTS: Josh Hawkins, Delrick Abrams, Tyler Hall.

SAFETIES (4/5)

LOCKS: Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman and Jaylinn Hawkins. ON THE BUBBLE: LONGSHOTS: Chris Cooper, J.J. Wilcox, Jamal Carter.

SPECIALISTS (3)

LOCKS: K - Younghoe Koo, P - Sterling Hofrichter, LS - Josh Harris.

