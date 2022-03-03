Hamburger icon
A look ahead to college Pro Day season

Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta (left) during Georgia's Pro Day Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Athens.

Credit: Kristin M. Bradshaw

Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta (left) during Georgia's Pro Day Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Athens.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Many NFL prospects were not invited to the NFL scouting combine and will need to perform at their school’s Pro Day.

ExploreAJC coverage of the Falcons

Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State will hold their Pro Days on March 14. West Georgia will hold its Pro Day on March 15. Georgia’s Pro Day is set for March 16.

Georgia State will hold its Pro Day on March 23:

Here’s a look at the national Pro Day schedule:

March 7: Arkansas-Monticello

March 8: Miami (Ohio), Northwestern

March 9: Alabama A&M, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Monmouth, Oklahoma, Ouachita Baptist, Troy, Alabama-Birmingham, Texas-San Antonio, Wisconsin, Wisconsin-Whitewater

March 10: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri State, New Mexico, South Alabama, Texas, Tulsa

March 11: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southeast Missouri State, Texas State, West Florida

March 14: Arizona State, Austin Peay, Georgia Tech, Grand Valley State, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan

March 15: Arizona, Auburn, Central Michigan, Murray State, Saginaw Valley State, UCLA, West Georgia

March 16: Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, San Jose State

March 17: Clemson, Eastern Michigan

March 18: Michigan, New Mexico State, South Carolina

March 19: The Citadel

March 21: Bowling Green, Indiana State, Iowa, Jackson State, Nevada, Princeton, Pittsburg State, Southern Mississippi, Stony Brook, Syracuse, Toledo

March 22: Albany, Army, Iowa State, Liberty, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech

March 23: Bryant, Delaware, Georgia State, James Madison, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, South Dakota State, Temple, Connecticut, Utah State, Virginia, Weber State

March 24: Cincinnati, Harvard, Merrimack, North Dakota State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, UMass, Utah, Yale

March 25: Boston College, BYU, Hampton, Memphis, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Richmond, Tarleton State, TCU

March 28: Air Force, Ball State, Florida A&M, South Dakota, Tennessee State

March 29: Campbell, Chattanooga, Louisville, North Carolina Central, N.C. State, Purdue, Washington, West Virginia

March 30: Alabama, Baylor, Boise State, Colorado State, Elon, Marshall, Maryland, Navy, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Wake Forest

March 31: Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Morehead State, Western Kentucky

April 1: Houston, Kentucky, Rice, South Florida, Texas Southern, Central Florida

April 4: Akron, Louisiana

April 5: Tulane

April 6: LSU

