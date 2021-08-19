A couple of minor scuffles between Falcons, Dolphins in joint practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – There were two minor scuffles between the Falcons and Dolphins on Thursday, but the second day of the joint practices went off without any major fights.
A couple of special-teams players got tangled up after a punt, and later the Falcons offense got into it with a couple of Dolphins defenders, as both units circled up.
Wide receiver Russell Gage was seen getting a stern talking to after he was pulled from the crowd.
“We came down and got some good work against these boys,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “It’s been awesome. First class-ran program. Beautiful facility. ... For them to open up to us and let us come down here and get some work with them before this (exhibition) game could do nothing but good things for us.”
The Falcons also had some downtime in Miami.
“Just being able to spend time and go to dinner with your boys at night,” Jarrett said. “We had a good draw this year; we pulled Miami. So, you can’t complain about that. Shout-out to (Falcons) coach (Arthur) Smith and (Dolphins) coach (Brian) Flores. I hope they keep that relationship strong. We had fun coming down here.”
The Falcons focused on their work, too.
“Just spending some good time, but at the same time keeping it about what it’s about,” Jarrett said. “Not getting distracted. Not guys down here getting in trouble. Just maybe go to dinner. Strict curfews, and at the end of the day we focused on the work we put out on the field.
“As you see, we had two strong practices. We’ll finish off with a practice by ourselves tomorrow and then go and have a good showing on Saturday.”