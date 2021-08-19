A couple of minor scuffles between Falcons, Dolphins in joint practice

“Just being able to spend time and go to dinner with your boys at night,” Jarrett said. “We had a good draw this year; we pulled Miami. So, you can’t complain about that. Shout-out to (Falcons) coach (Arthur) Smith and (Dolphins) coach (Brian) Flores. I hope they keep that relationship strong. We had fun coming down here.”

The Falcons focused on their work, too.

“Just spending some good time, but at the same time keeping it about what it’s about,” Jarrett said. “Not getting distracted. Not guys down here getting in trouble. Just maybe go to dinner. Strict curfews, and at the end of the day we focused on the work we put out on the field.

“As you see, we had two strong practices. We’ll finish off with a practice by ourselves tomorrow and then go and have a good showing on Saturday.”

