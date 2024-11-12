A closer look at the Broncos, next opponent for the Falcons

Payton, the former Saints coach who’s in his second season with the Broncos, spread the blame around for blowing their chance to hand the defending Super Bowl champions their first defeat of the season.

“This isn’t on the player,” Payton said. “This is on all of us. This is on us as coaches. We’ve got to continue to look at, ‘Hey, are we big enough stature-wise there for that?’ And understanding how the rush was coming. It’s disappointing, and yet it’s not something that’s new when a big play is made at the end of a game.”

The Broncos (5-5) have leaned heavily on their defense, which has been one of the league’s best this season:

-Fourth in the NFL in fewest points allowed (17.7 per game).

-Fifth in total yards allowed (295.7).

-Seventh in rushing yards allowed (103.5).

“I got so much respect, first of all, for (Denver defensive coordinator) Vance, Joseph,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “And what they’ve been able to do on defense. It’s been really fun to watch.”

Rookie Bo Nix starts at quarterback for the Broncos and has passed for 1,968 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. The former Auburn and Oregon player has also rushed 61 times for 290 yards and four touchdowns, and his play has caught the attention of Morris and his staff.

“Nix is playing really well,” Morris said of the Broncos rookie, who was selected four slots after the Falcons chose Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall in the 2024 draft. “We got a chance to evaluate him throughout this process, going in as a quarterback. He’s definitely a guy that was a competitor. He was sharp. He was fun to be around. It looks like that’s how he’s playing.”

Courtland Sutton is the top receiver with 42 catches for 569 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Javonte Williams in the top rushing with 103 carries for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Jaleel McLaughlin has 55 rushes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos have wins over the Bucs, Jets, Raiders, Saints and Panthers. The losses were to the Seahawks, Steelers, Chargers, Ravens and Chiefs.

“Anytime you play somebody who has as much of a tape as Payton, you always feel like you know something tendency-wise, but their deal is execution,” Morris said. “When you’re a really good football team, they go out and execute better than their opponents a lot of the times. They did it for years at the Saints. He’s trying to do that right now in Denver.”

Like the Falcons (6-4), the Broncos are trying to make a playoff push. They haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2015 season.

“There’s a lot ahead obviously,” Payton said. “We have (seven) games left. I think this team has been resilient. The sky isn’t falling relative to our season and the schedule. We’re sitting here at 5-5. Obviously, we’d have loved to have been 6-4 with a win (over the Chiefs), but the focus (is) just quickly to the next game.”

Payton hopes his squad can rebound from the tough loss.

“I like the leadership on this team,” Payton said. “It’s an entirely different team than a year ago. It’s tough. It’s tough mentally and physically. We have to have a good week of practice here coming up for Atlanta.”

