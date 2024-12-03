A closer look at Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings

“Heck of a challenge with Atlanta coming in,” O’Connell said to Minnesota media members Monday. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Raheem. Very few coaches I respect as much as Raheem Morris. Got a chance to coach with him, (got) to know him. Love the person.

“A dynamic leader. I know he’s going to have his football team ready to go. (Quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) and all of those weapons that we’ve got to try to defend on offense is going to be a challenge.”

Cousins played two seasons for O’Connell before being allowed to enter free agency. The Falcons signed the former Vikings quarterback to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million. The Falcons were fined by the NFL for tampering in the signing, along with other transgressions.

The Vikings drafted former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in an exhibition game in August. Sam Darnold, the former third overall draft pick by the Jets in 2018, has resurrected his career after spending a season with the 49ers.

Darnold has completed 242 of 358 passes (67.6%) for 2,952 yards, a career-high 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 102.6.

“He’s throwing the ball at an incredibly high level — accuracy, perfect amount of pace, layering the ball (and) pushing it downfield when we try to,” O’Connell said.

Running back Aaron Jones Sr. is the Vikings’ primary running back. He has rushed 184 times for 820 yards and three touchdowns. He had two fumbles early against the Cardinals on Sunday, but helped them rally to victory.

Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are Darnold’s top targets. He also has tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Jefferson has caught 68 passes for 1,038 yards and five touchdowns. Addison has 36 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns.

“Justin Jefferson is a marvelous football player,” Morris said. “Aaron Jones has been a marvelous football player and continues to be. We’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to go out there and get ready to play. They got a bunch of good players.”

The Vikings are averaging 24.7 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league. Overall, they average 344.6 yards per game, 13th in the league.

“You’ve got a bunch of guys up there,” Morris said. “They’ve got Cam Akers (who’s) backing up (Jones). They’ve got a bunch of guys on offense. They’ve got some really good weapons, and they’ve got good coaches (who) know how to use them.”

Defensively, the Vikings are guided by coordinator Brian Flores.

With his blitz schemes, the Vikings have amassed 38 sacks. Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who played at Hiram High, leads the way with 10 sacks. Andrew Van Ginkel has nine sacks and Pat Jones II has seven.

“They play at a Pro Bowl level, particularly (safety) Harrison (Smith), (Stephon) Gilmore’s out there playing corner at a high level,” Morris said. “‘B-Flo’ (Flores), he has a way, he has a system. It’s devised with smart football players, being able to go out there and have total understanding. Van Ginkel, seems like he makes a play every single week.”

Gilmore suffered a low-grade hamstring injury against the Cardinals.

U.S. Bank is one of the louder stadiums in the NFL.

“You always do something, but you cannot simulate that place, man,” Morris said. “Unless you’ve got a horn that you can blow for me every day during practice. That is a tough place to play — a lot of fun. A lot of fun to play, but it’s a tough place. It’s a great atmosphere to play.”

The Vikings believe Cousins will attempt to shake out of his slump against his former team.

“I just know that it’s going to be a challenge,” O’Connell said. “Kirk is going to come in here and play well, lead that offense. We’ve got to find a way to play really good defense and limit their (opportunities). Especially to be explosive, to possess the football and try to play complementary to our defense with how we play on offense.”

This will be the 32nd meeting. The Vikings lead the series 20-11. The Vikings won the last meeting 31-28 last season when Joshua Dobbs tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell in the final minute of the game Nov. 5, 2023.