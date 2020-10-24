8 questions with Falcons running backs coach Will Harriger

A: “I think it would be 2009 at Tennessee-Martin. I was the linebacker coach there that year.”

Q: What have you learned in the 11 years since then that’s prepared you for the opportunity that you have now?

A: “Well, the first thing you learn being around players is that you learn players and how to appeal to them. I think every time that you walk in the door your job is to win your players over. That’s selling the game plan. Selling your knowledge of what the game plan is or what their assignment is and preparing them for Sunday. I’ve been around a lot of guys that were really good at it. Just the chance to go in there and present the plan and then help them get ready for Sunday. Basically, my job is to sell the plan and inspire confidence.”

Q: Talking about players, Todd Gurley said he thinks you’re the first white running backs coach he’s had. What’s your relationship with him and the other running backs on the roster?

A: “I was helping Bernie (Parmalee) starting off so we had a previous relationship. I was definitely with them on the field and in meetings before the change last Monday (when meetings went virtual). He’s been great. He said that to me the first day in the room, but those guys are unbelievable. It’s a high-character group. They care about their performance. They are highly invested and they’re highly motivated to do well. We’ve had a great relationship. They guys want to play well and win football games. So, from that standpoint you couldn’t ask for a better room to be (in).”

Q: The Lions held Jacksonville to 44 rushing yards. Before that they had not fared well. What’s been your message to the guys this week?

A: "I think the message to our guys, those guys are really good in the front seven. A lot of big people, big players. They play a lot of heavy fronts. They try to take away edges and angles So, we have got to take advantage of seams when we get them. We have to put our foot in the ground and run when the (seams) are presented to us. Because they’ll closed them up quick on you. They are really thick on blocks. Really square. Really good fundamentally. They are big bodied people and they try to make it hard for you in the run game "

Q: "You are continuing your role as game-management coordinator?

A: “Yes. Correct.”

Q: What are those conversations like late and at the end of the half? What kind of conversations are you having?

A: “To some degree, there are some conversations about when to go on fourth down. Those happen throughout the game. That’s kind of where that comes up. Then at the end of the half, frequently it’s just reminders in between play calls. (Offensive coordinator) Dirk (Koetter) is great about it He’s really good with clock management. Sometimes, it’s just reminder in the moment. Timeout usage. What our options might be in terms of when to take one or when to stay on the ball. Those kind of things, all things we’ve discussed prior. I’m just trying to stay one step ahead on anything. He usually doesn’t need it, but sometimes I say it anyway just to all be on the same page.”

Q: How are the fourth-down decisions made?

A: “It’s definitely takes place before the game. We meet every Saturday and kind of go through not only a recap of the previous week, but we also go around the league and bounce around to situations that came up. Sometimes there are things to consider. Sometimes there are things that we know we are going to do different. Sometimes it’s things like ‘holy cow, that’s never even come up before.” The NFL is such a textured football game strategically that every week something happens that’s new. We just try to stay of top of it and try to make as many good decisions before hand as (we) can. Then, in the moment, it’s way easier to operate. We have those conversations and set out some parameters. At the end of the day, it’s ultimately (interim head coach) Raheem (Morris) to decide how we are going to handle it in those spots. When we hit those spots, when we plan on going until he says punt. We didn’t see too many of those last week. We made three fourth downs last week. Those are definitely things we talk about before hand and then we just stay prepared."

Q: How much context do you add to what the analytics say?

A: “We apply context all the time. We certainly know what the numbers are. The hard numbers. Then, obviously it’s contingent on a lot of things. How well you’re playing? Score differential. Time left on the clock. So, I think there’s an analysis going on all the time contextually on what the best decision is.”

