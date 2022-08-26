5 things to watch in the Jaguars-Falcons game Saturday

Here are five things to look for in the exhibition finale:

1. Where’s Patterson? Don’t look for running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who has played sparingly and has no carries in the exhibition season. He did not practice Thursday.

“He’s old,” Smith quipped. “I’m just kidding C.P. We have to get him ready to play for New Orleans.”

Qadree Ollison, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will battle it out for the final running back spots on the roster.

2. Alford the star of camp. Cornerback Dee Alford was the most valuable player of training camp. A former Canadian Football League all-star who played at Tusculum, Alford has a clear path to the open nickel back position.

Smith was asked if he was comfortable with the notion of the Griffin native starting at nickel back.

“You’re buying into narratives because he came from the CFL and didn’t come from Alabama,” Smith said. “Who cares. Players come from everywhere. Everybody has got the same opportunity. He’s taken advantage of the opportunity. He’s translated everything he’s done in the offseason, on the practice field and he’s shown up so far in games. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Smith then played a round of trivia pursuit with the media.

“A lot of good players come from a lot of places in the NFL,” Smith said. “Whether it’s Itawamba (Miss.) Community College. Give you a hundred (dollars) if you want to guess who came from there. He did spend some time here. He came by the way of the CFL. It’s a trivia question.”

There were no immediate takers.

“He picked up a cellphone in the end zone,” Smith dropped a hint. “Played for the CFL’s Memphis Mad Dogs.”

Wide receiver Joe Horn was the answer.

“Players come from everywhere,” Smith said.

3. Backups to play: The Falcons may look at a few starters.

“I feel good about where we are at,” Smith said. “We’ve gotten guys reps; that’s one thing that we changed from a year ago. We assessed, and it’s a different team.

The starters played in the first two games. Last year, the starters played sparingly in exhibition games, and the Falcons were walloped 33-6 by the Eagles in the season opener.

“We felt like our guys needed to play for multiple reasons,” Smith said. “We’ll weigh that and weigh the opportunities for some these young guys that we need to get more looks at.”

The third-string offensive line will play.

While the Falcons have to settle the battle at center between Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy, they plan to play most of their third-string line for a good portion of the day.

Backup center Ryan Neuzil, left guard Justin Shaffer, right guard Jonotthan Harrison, tackles Leroy Watson and Tyler Vrabel will play.

“All of that crew,” Smith said. “Neu’s crew. Neuz and the boys. They come out swinging. ... We’ll see, but those guys will get a lot of work in some capacity Saturday afternoon.”

4. Mariota’s stance: Quarterback Marcus Mariota likely is done for the exhibition season and won’t play against the Jaguars. He guided the first-team offense to scores on three of four drives.

“I’m impartial,” Mariota said. “It really depends on what the coaches what to do. I’ll be ready to play. If not, I’m ready to support my teammates and do what I can to help.”

5. Ready to launch: Outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji believes the Falcons are ready to start preparing for the regular season.

“I think we are in good position right now,” Ogundeji said. “We all are learning. We all are playing better. Playing with confidence, and we are all rolling around right. That’s the biggest thing.

“Eleven guys rolling to the ball. That’s what you saw against the Jets. Guys running to the ball making plays, making some big hits, and that’s the biggest thing out there.”

The Falcons must cut their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s a long, slow and steady,” Smith said. “Certainly, it’s a very important game for a lot of guys on Saturday.”

