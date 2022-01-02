5 things to know before Falcons-Bills kickoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Here are five things to know before the Falcons (7-8) face the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
1. Saturday roster moves: The Falcons activated three from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and promoted five while nine players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list The Falcons activated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, quarterback Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Tight end Parker Hesse, cornerback Luther Kirk, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell were promoted to the active roster as COVID-19 placements.
The Falcons have nine players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Falcons activated defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard on Friday.
The signing of Leonard was necessitated by backup swing tackle Jason Spriggs going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Davison has started 11 games and played in 12 this season. He has 30 tackles and has played 358 defensive snaps (43%).
Leonard, 25, was on the Falcons’ practice squad during weeks 11 through 13 of the season. He was signed off the Vikings practice squad. Leonard, who’s 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2018 draft.
2. Falcons on the reserve/COVID-19 list: OT Jason Spriggs, TE Hayden Hurst, DT Jonathan Bullard, S Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad G Willie Beavers, WR Tajae Sharpe, OLB James Vaughters, ILB Dorian Etheridge and DT Marlon Davidson.
3. Series record: This will be the 13th meeting between the Falcons and the Bills. The Falcons lead the series 7-5.
Playoff scenario: Click here for the Falcons playoff scenarios.
Key matchups: Click here of the three key matchups to. watch.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com
About the Author