5 things to know before Falcons-Bills kickoff

The signing of Leonard was necessitated by backup swing tackle Jason Spriggs going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Davison has started 11 games and played in 12 this season. He has 30 tackles and has played 358 defensive snaps (43%).

Leonard, 25, was on the Falcons’ practice squad during weeks 11 through 13 of the season. He was signed off the Vikings practice squad. Leonard, who’s 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2018 draft.

2. Falcons on the reserve/COVID-19 list: OT Jason Spriggs, TE Hayden Hurst, DT Jonathan Bullard, S Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad G Willie Beavers, WR Tajae Sharpe, OLB James Vaughters, ILB Dorian Etheridge and DT Marlon Davidson.

3. Series record: This will be the 13th meeting between the Falcons and the Bills. The Falcons lead the series 7-5.

Playoff scenario: Click here for the Falcons playoff scenarios.

Key matchups: Click here of the three key matchups to. watch.

