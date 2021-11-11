ajc logo
X

5 things to know about the Falcons on Thursday

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) huddles with the team during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Caption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) huddles with the team during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons (4-4) are set to face the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here are five things to know about the Falcons on Thursday:

1. Kazee’s exit: Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee is not pleased with how his tenure with the Falcons ended. “The only thing I remember in Atlanta is me getting hurt and me getting kicked out of rehab,” Kazee said told the Dallas media on Wednesday. “That is all I remember.” The team would not immediately comment on this matter, but is expected to address it soon.

2. Listen up: Check out the last two episodes of the Bow Tie Chronicles to get caught up on Matt Ryan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Younghoe Koo’s heroics after the Falcons blew an 18-point lead against the Saints and a preview up the Dallas Cowboys.

3. Player of the week: Ryan, who led the Falcons on his 41st game-winning drive and 33rd fourth-quarter comeback, was named NFC player of the week.

4. Fowler back: Outside linebacker Dante Fowler returned to practice after a stint on short-term injured reserve. During the opening media session he was seen working on his takeoffs with Grady Jarrett and had on a left knee brace.

5. Depth chart: The Falcons released their official depth chart for the Dallas game.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kazee claims Falcons kicked him out of injury rehab
11h ago
How the Falcons blew an 18-point lead against the Saints
12h ago
Matt Ryan knows Dan Quinn will have Cowboys ready for Falcons
17h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top