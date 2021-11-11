5 things to know about the Falcons on Thursday

Here are five things to know about the Falcons on Thursday:

1. Kazee’s exit: Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee is not pleased with how his tenure with the Falcons ended. “The only thing I remember in Atlanta is me getting hurt and me getting kicked out of rehab,” Kazee said told the Dallas media on Wednesday. “That is all I remember.” The team would not immediately comment on this matter, but is expected to address it soon.