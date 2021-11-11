5 things to know about the Falcons on Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons (4-4) are set to face the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here are five things to know about the Falcons on Thursday:
1. Kazee’s exit: Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee is not pleased with how his tenure with the Falcons ended. “The only thing I remember in Atlanta is me getting hurt and me getting kicked out of rehab,” Kazee said told the Dallas media on Wednesday. “That is all I remember.” The team would not immediately comment on this matter, but is expected to address it soon.
2. Listen up: Check out the last two episodes of the Bow Tie Chronicles to get caught up on Matt Ryan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Younghoe Koo’s heroics after the Falcons blew an 18-point lead against the Saints and a preview up the Dallas Cowboys.
3. Player of the week: Ryan, who led the Falcons on his 41st game-winning drive and 33rd fourth-quarter comeback, was named NFC player of the week.
4. Fowler back: Outside linebacker Dante Fowler returned to practice after a stint on short-term injured reserve. During the opening media session he was seen working on his takeoffs with Grady Jarrett and had on a left knee brace.
5. Depth chart: The Falcons released their official depth chart for the Dallas game.
