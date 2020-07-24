5 things to know about the Falcons on Friday

Here are five things to know about the Falcons on Friday:.
1. COVID-19 Testing. The 26 rookies who were tested on Tuesday had to self-quarantine for two days and can get their second test today. If they pass both tests they could be allowed in the team facilities Saturday. The quarterbacks and some injured veterans were tested Thursday. The remaining veterans will start the testing procedures next Tuesday.
2. Gurley speaks out. Falcons running back Todd Gurley questioned the viability of the season for the second time this week on CBS Sports show.
3. Countdown to Camp. Today we discussed the defensive backs. Next up, the linebackers and defensive line. Hit the link for all of the “Countdown to Camp” stories.
4. All-Decade team. The Falcons released their All-Decade team Monday. My only complaint was they should have made an additional lineman spot for center Todd McClure. Was, however, happy to see Tyson Clabo at the right tackle spot. After going undrafted he bounced the league and even played for the Hamburg Sea Devils in NFL Europe before sticking with the Falcons from 2005 to 2012. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2010.
5. Freeman watch. Former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus after parting ways with agent Kristen Campbell, Uncle Luke’s wife.
