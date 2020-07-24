5 things to know about the Falcons on Friday

1. COVID-19 Testing. The 26 rookies who were tested on Tuesday had to self-quarantine for two days and can get their second test today. If they pass both tests they could be allowed in the team facilities Saturday. The quarterbacks and some injured veterans were tested Thursday. The remaining veterans will start the testing procedures next Tuesday.

2. Gurley speaks out. Falcons running back Todd Gurley questioned the viability of the season for the second time this week on CBS Sports show.