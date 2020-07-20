Matt Ryan, Julio Jones head up Falcons’ All-Decade offensive team

Jones, whom the team drafted sixth overall in the 2011 draft, was named to seven Pro Bowl teams and two All-Pro teams (2015 and 2016) during the decade.

The All-Decade team also has a Pro Football Hall of Fame member in tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Ryan, Jones, Gonzalez and wide receiver Roddy White were unanimous picks.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the offensive team:

Quarterback: Matt Ryan* (2010-19)

Running back: Michael Turner (2010-12)

Fullback: Patrick DiMarco (2013-16)

Wide receiver: Julio Jones* (2011-19)

Wide receiver: Roddy White* (2010-15)

Tight end: Tony Gonzalez* (2010-13)

Center: Alex Mack (2016-19)

Guard: Andy Levitre (2015-18)

Guard: Justin Blalock (2010-14)

Tackle: Jake Matthews (2014-19)

Tackle: Tyson Clabo (2010-12)

Flex: Devonta Freeman (2014-19)

*Denotes unanimous selection to the all-decade team.

Here's a position-by-position look at the defensive team:

Defensive end: John Abraham Defensive end: Vic Beasley Defensive tackle: Grady Jarrett Defensive tackle: Jonathan Babineaux Linebacker: Deion Jones Linebacker: Curtis Lofton Linebacker: Sean Weatherspoon Cornerback: Desmond Trufant Cornerback: Robert Alford Safety: William Moore Safety: Ricardo Allen Flex: Brent Grimes

Five spots were awarded to special-teams players. Kicker Matt Bryant, punter Matt Bosher and long-snapper Josh Harris were locks.

Bryant was 259-of-296 (87.5 percent) on field-goal attempts as a Falcon. He missed only four extra-point attempts in his career in Atlanta, finishing 386-of-390 (99 percent).

The following players were selected to the special-teams unit: Kicker: Matt Bryant Punter: Matt Bosher Returner: Devin Hester Long snapper: Josh Harris Special-teams player: Eric Weems

Here’s a look back at how the franchise has fared over the decades:

2010-19: In the franchise's most successful decade, the team went to the playoffs five times and reached Super Bowl LI. The team posted an 89-71 regular-season record and went 4-5 in the playoffs. Coaches Mike Smith and Dan Quinn combined to post the first winning mark over a decade in franchise history.

2000-09: The team went to the playoffs in 2002, 2004 and 2008, which was Matt Ryan’s rookie season. The 2002 team, with Michael Vick at the controls, made some history by giving Green Bay its first-ever playoff loss at Lambeau Field. The Falcons posted a regular-season record of 75-84-1 and went 2-3 in the playoffs.

1990-99: Jerry Glanville (1991), June Jones (1995) and Dan Reeves (1998) took the team to the playoffs in this decade. The 1998 team won the NFC title and reached the Super Bowl before losing to Denver. The regular-season record was 72-88. The team went 3-3 in the playoffs.

1980-89: The highlight was going to playoffs at 12-4 in 1980 and losing to Dallas. The 1982 team went to the playoffs with a 5-4 record in a strike season. The franchise lost 11 or more games five times during this bleak decade. They posted a 57-94-1 regular-season record and were 0-2 in the playoffs.

1970–79: The Falcons posted their first winning season (7-6-1) in 1971. They went to the playoffs for the first time in 1978 and posted a 60-81-3 regular-season record for the decade. They were 1-1 in the playoffs.

1966–69: The Falcons got off to a slow start with a 3-11 first season. In 1969, they went 6-8 for their best season of the 1960s. They posted a 12-43-1 record.