5 takeaways from Falcons ugly loss to Vikings

After losing to Titans rookie Will Levis, who was making his first NFL start, and to Joshua Dobbs, who didn’t even know his teammates’ first names, the Falcons (4-5) are in no place to take any NFL team or any NFL quarterback lightly.

Also, the Cardinals (1-8) may get quarterback Kyler Murray back when they host the Falcons at 4:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

1. To stick with Heinicke?: Falcons coach Arthur Smith said quarterback Taylor Heinicke would start for just one game last week. After the game, he was not ready to announce a starter.

Turning back to Desmond Ridder is an option. However, Smith sounded like he was fine with Heinicke’s performance, which included an interception. He was impressed with how the Falcons performed on third down. The Falcons were 10 of 18 on third downs for a season-high 55.8%.

“I thought he operated on third down pretty well,” Smith said. “He gave us some chances. He did make plays on third down.”

But the Falcons need to enhance their short-yardage/power package. The failure to score from the 1-yard line is troublesome.

“We’re moving the ball really well,” Heinicke said. “The defense did a good job of getting turnovers, getting the short fields. We just couldn’t punch it in, and it’s been a recurring theme throughout this year.”

Some power options include: quarterback sneak, the Eagles’ tush push/rugby scrum play, power I-formation, full house and putting a defensive tackle with fullback Keith Smith and plowing forward for a yard.

“I’m not really thinking about that right now,” Heinicke said when asked he should continue to start.

2. Ride with Robinson: Rookie running back Bijan Robinson had just 11 carries for 51 yards and caught two passes for eight yards.

Perhaps, the Falcons are saving Robinson for the stretch run.

He has 131 touches for 714 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson, who was the eighth player taken in the draft, is on pace for 1,349 yards, but just six touchdowns.

Robinson did have a fumble, his third of the season.

“For me, I’ve got to know as a guy who just got in this league, when I’m in open space, dudes are coming for the ball,” Robinson said. “I need to start working on that, right now. Stop that from happening.”

3. Sense of urgency: The Falcons’ sense of urgency on their fourth-quarter touchdown drive, that gave them the lead, was impressive.

Heinicke’s dive at the end of his 13-yard run fired up the stadium and the offense.

The pounding runs by Tyler Allgeier could be a tone-setter if that’s how the Falcons’ opened the game. Then the sense of urgency should be repeated as they have had trouble stringing together scoring drives all season.

4. Play-calling issues, procedural penalties: The issue was broached after the game about play-calling and if Arthur Smith planned to give up those duties.

“Every staff I’ve been on, you do whatever you can to win,” Smith said. “I mean, it’s just how you set things up. You collaborate.”

The Falcons could consider curtailing some of their formations and stick with the concepts that have been productive. Nine games into the season, they should have limited illegal shift and false starts (at home) penalties.

The Falcon had one illegal shift and three false starts against the Vikings.

“Like I said, yards are up,” Smith said. “I know these are natural questions. You get them in the cycle, and then when you don’t win, you have to stand there and look at it.”

Dave Ragone is the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach T.J. Yates, played quarterback.

“It’s not an ego thing,” Smith said. “We’ll always do what’s best for our team. Yards are up. Moving the ball, great, but obviously we’re not scoring more points than the other team. So, you look at everything. That’s at every phase.”

5. Un-scouted looks: All of the film the Falcons watched last week went out the window when Minnesota quarterback Jaren Hall was injured and Dobbs entered the game.

Fundamental football rules should prevail when a team is in that situation - keep contain on the edges, don’t let the quarterback escape out of the backside of the defense, tackle.

Dobbs, who played at Alpharetta High, grew up watching Michael Vick run around the Georgia Dome. He clearly was doing his best impersonation as he rushed seven times for 66 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run.

The Falcons will likely face more un-scouted looks against Arizona. With Clayton Tune struggling mightily against Cleveland, the path is clear for Murray’s return.

There’s no film on Murray in the Cardinals’ new offense under first-year coach Jonathan Gannon.

