5 takeaways from Falcons’ first open OTA

FLOWERY BRANCH — With trade demands of wide receiver Julio Jones dominating the conversation, the Falcons held their first team meeting and open OTA on Tuesday.
“Julio has been nothing but a great teammate,” Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said after practice. “Tremendous leader and outstanding player. I’d love to continue playing with him, but I feel this is something for him to kind of answer or (head coach) Arthur (Smith). I can’t really speak on his behalf, but we had a great day today. We worked really hard. We are working on building a winning program.”
Here are five takeaways from the voluntary practice:
1. Attendance: Jones, safety Duron Harmon, outside linebacker Dante Fowler, returner/running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith were not present at the session. Also, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was present, but did not participate.
2. Injury update: Right tackle Kaleb McGary is working through some issues. Matt Gono lined up at right tackle.
3. Who’s at left guard. Veteran Josh Andrews was at left guard. Also, rookie Jalen Mayfield was at the spot with the younger players.
4. Right cornerback. Veteran Fabian Moreau lined up at right cornerback. Last season, Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield were given shots at right cornerback.
5. Number change: Wide receiver Russell Gage changed numbers from 83 to 14.