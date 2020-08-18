5 observations from Falcons’ first padded practice

The Falcons, who sat out a couple of key veterans, went through their first padded practice Tuesday.
Here are five observations from the practice:
Gurley rested. Running back Todd Gurley, who has a chronic left knee injury, had a scheduled day of rest. Running backs Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison picked up the slack.
Mack rested, too. Veteran center Alex Mack also received a scheduled day of rest. He was replaced by Justin McCray with the first-team offense.
Rookie down. Falcons rookie tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk went down on the last play of practice and needed attention from the trainers. He was carted off the field. We’ll have to get an update on his status.
Walker shining. Rookie linebacker Mykal Walker, a fourth-round pick, is finding the ball in the run and pass game. He intercepted a Matt Schaub pass that was slightly behind the receiver and popped up in the air. Walker hauled it down.
Red-zone work: The Falcons started out the 11-on-11 portion of practice working on situations, beginning with the red zone.
